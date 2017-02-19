 
 

LG To Finally Feature SnapDragon 835 In LG V30

Posted: Feb 19 2017, 11:28am CST | by , Updated: Feb 19 2017, 11:31am CST, in Rumors | Technology News

 

LG to finally feature SnapDragon 835 in LG V30
 

LG G6 is known to be packing a Qualcomm SnapDragon 821 chipset. Surely, LG was looking to get their hands on SnapDragon 835 but Samsung trumped the initial sales and bought off all the chipsets.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

LG now seems to have gained a deal with Qualcomm to produce SnapDragon 825 chipsets, which LG will be reportedly using in their upcoming LG V30 smartphone.

This rumor which surfaced in China also suggests that the upcoming successor to LG V20 will have 6 GB RAM module, the same dual camera setup at the backside and a better DAC than the one in LG V20.

The rumor also reports that LG will fit a dual camera setup on the front side of LG V30 too. The announcement of the new model is still a well-protected secret, so is its price tag.

Though reports always become more frequent and authentic as we draw close towards the official release date of the model. LG will surely announce the date soon, which will be followed by countless rumors and leaks.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

A swappable timepiece may be featured in Tag Heuer’s upcoming smartwatch

A swappable timepiece may be featured in Tag Heuer’s upcoming smartwatch

1 hour ago

LG G6 live images viral on social media

LG G6 live images viral on social media

2 hours ago

New York Toy Fair Day 1 Wrap-Up

New York Toy Fair Day 1 Wrap-Up

11 hours ago

Snapchat Android Phone Rumored

Snapchat Android Phone Rumored

1 day ago, 1:03am CST

Six-legged Robot Runs Faster than an Insect

Six-legged Robot Runs Faster than an Insect

57 minutes ago

Apple in a technology-partnership with Broadcom for customized wireless charging

Apple in a technology-partnership with Broadcom for customized wireless charging

1 hour ago

Add wireless charging to your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Add wireless charging to your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

1 hour ago

Secrets of iPhone 8 display revealed

Secrets of iPhone 8 display revealed

2 hours ago

Apple uses stealth cases while testing and transporting iPhone 8 prototypes

Apple uses stealth cases while testing and transporting iPhone 8 prototypes

2 hours ago

NASA Measures Snowpack, Water Resources in Colorado

NASA Measures Snowpack, Water Resources in Colorado

5 hours ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

9 hours ago

Microsoft App GazeSpeak Enables Eye Communication for People with ALS

Microsoft App GazeSpeak Enables Eye Communication for People with ALS

11 hours ago

Russia&#039;s Futuristic University NUST MISIS

Russia's Futuristic University NUST MISIS

11 hours ago

Scientists Create Origami Inspired Bulletproof Shield to Protect Police Officers

Scientists Create Origami Inspired Bulletproof Shield to Protect Police Officers

22 hours ago, 1:57pm CST

SpaceX Stops Rocket Launch to ISS

SpaceX Stops Rocket Launch to ISS

22 hours ago, 1:37pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Technology News

A swappable timepiece may be featured in Tag Heuer’s upcoming smartwatch

A swappable timepiece may be featured in Tag Heuer’s upcoming smartwatch

1 hour ago

LG G6 live images viral on social media

LG G6 live images viral on social media

2 hours ago

New York Toy Fair Day 1 Wrap-Up

New York Toy Fair Day 1 Wrap-Up

11 hours ago

Snapchat Android Phone Rumored

Snapchat Android Phone Rumored

1 day ago, 1:03am CST

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Six-legged Robot Runs Faster than an Insect

Six-legged Robot Runs Faster than an Insect

57 minutes ago

A swappable timepiece may be featured in Tag Heuer’s upcoming smartwatch

A swappable timepiece may be featured in Tag Heuer’s upcoming smartwatch

1 hour ago

Apple in a technology-partnership with Broadcom for customized wireless charging

Apple in a technology-partnership with Broadcom for customized wireless charging

1 hour ago

Add wireless charging to your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Add wireless charging to your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook