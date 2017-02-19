LG to finally feature SnapDragon 835 in LG V30

LG G6 is known to be packing a Qualcomm SnapDragon 821 chipset. Surely, LG was looking to get their hands on SnapDragon 835 but Samsung trumped the initial sales and bought off all the chipsets.

LG now seems to have gained a deal with Qualcomm to produce SnapDragon 825 chipsets, which LG will be reportedly using in their upcoming LG V30 smartphone.

This rumor which surfaced in China also suggests that the upcoming successor to LG V20 will have 6 GB RAM module, the same dual camera setup at the backside and a better DAC than the one in LG V20.

The rumor also reports that LG will fit a dual camera setup on the front side of LG V30 too. The announcement of the new model is still a well-protected secret, so is its price tag.

Though reports always become more frequent and authentic as we draw close towards the official release date of the model. LG will surely announce the date soon, which will be followed by countless rumors and leaks.