 
 

Watch The Amzing ONO Smartphone 3D Printer In Action

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 3:05am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Watch the Amzing ONO Smartphone 3D Printer in Action
 

The $99 ONO 3D printer is finally about to ship.

The ONO Smartphone 3D printer (formerly known as OLO) was the first ever Kickstarter campaign I have joined. After some delays the $99 ONO 3D printer is about to shop. The team behind ONO promises that all backers will have the ONO in their hands by end of March.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

Here is an amazing video of ONO printing a reticular structure, taking up almost the full volume (120 x 66 x 50 mm). For this print, an ordinary mid-range Android phone was used and 46.8ml of castable resin.

It takes ONO 2.5 hours to print the whole object. In this demo the phone was not connected to a charger while it was printing. Less than half of the fully charged battery was used.

To see the 3D printing process the ONO team cut away the front of the ONO printing chamber. The time-lapse video below got my excitement up again to start using the ONO 3D printer with my kids. Their minds will get blown.

ONO raised almost $3 million between Kickstarter pledges and BackerKit add-ons. After the more than 16,000 Kickstarter backers received the ONO, the company will open sales to the public.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Google, Microsoft agree to Crack down on Internet Piracy

Google, Microsoft agree to Crack down on Internet Piracy

2 hours ago

LG to finally feature SnapDragon 835 in LG V30

LG to finally feature SnapDragon 835 in LG V30

15 hours ago, 11:28am CST

A swappable timepiece may be featured in Tag Heuer’s upcoming smartwatch

A swappable timepiece may be featured in Tag Heuer’s upcoming smartwatch

15 hours ago, 11:16am CST

LG G6 live images viral on social media

LG G6 live images viral on social media

16 hours ago, 10:07am CST

UK&#039;s First Space Ports will Launch Satellites by 2020

UK's First Space Ports will Launch Satellites by 2020

17 seconds ago

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

2 hours ago

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace

2 hours ago

1 Million Penguins Drawn to Argentine Peninsula by Abundance of Fish

1 Million Penguins Drawn to Argentine Peninsula by Abundance of Fish

2 hours ago

Gluten-free Diet Increase the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure, Study Finds

Gluten-free Diet Increases the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure, Study Finds

5 hours ago

Six-legged Robot Runs Faster than an Insect

Six-legged Robot Runs Faster than an Insect

15 hours ago, 11:34am CST

Apple in a technology-partnership with Broadcom for customized wireless charging

Apple in a technology-partnership with Broadcom for customized wireless charging

16 hours ago, 10:54am CST

Add wireless charging to your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Add wireless charging to your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

16 hours ago, 10:45am CST

Secrets of iPhone 8 display revealed

Secrets of iPhone 8 display revealed

17 hours ago, 10:03am CST

Apple uses stealth cases while testing and transporting iPhone 8 prototypes

Apple uses stealth cases while testing and transporting iPhone 8 prototypes

17 hours ago, 9:54am CST

NASA Measures Snowpack, Water Resources in Colorado

NASA Measures Snowpack, Water Resources in Colorado

19 hours ago, 7:15am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Technology News

Google, Microsoft agree to Crack down on Internet Piracy

Google, Microsoft agree to Crack down on Internet Piracy

2 hours ago

LG to finally feature SnapDragon 835 in LG V30

LG to finally feature SnapDragon 835 in LG V30

15 hours ago, 11:28am CST

A swappable timepiece may be featured in Tag Heuer’s upcoming smartwatch

A swappable timepiece may be featured in Tag Heuer’s upcoming smartwatch

15 hours ago, 11:16am CST

LG G6 live images viral on social media

LG G6 live images viral on social media

16 hours ago, 10:07am CST

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

UK&#039;s First Space Ports will Launch Satellites by 2020

UK's First Space Ports will Launch Satellites by 2020

17 seconds ago

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

2 hours ago

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace

2 hours ago

Google, Microsoft agree to Crack down on Internet Piracy

Google, Microsoft agree to Crack down on Internet Piracy

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook