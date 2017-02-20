Watch the Amzing ONO Smartphone 3D Printer in Action

The ONO Smartphone 3D printer (formerly known as OLO) was the first ever Kickstarter campaign I have joined. After some delays the $99 ONO 3D printer is about to shop. The team behind ONO promises that all backers will have the ONO in their hands by end of March.

Here is an amazing video of ONO printing a reticular structure, taking up almost the full volume (120 x 66 x 50 mm). For this print, an ordinary mid-range Android phone was used and 46.8ml of castable resin.

It takes ONO 2.5 hours to print the whole object. In this demo the phone was not connected to a charger while it was printing. Less than half of the fully charged battery was used.

To see the 3D printing process the ONO team cut away the front of the ONO printing chamber. The time-lapse video below got my excitement up again to start using the ONO 3D printer with my kids. Their minds will get blown.

ONO raised almost $3 million between Kickstarter pledges and BackerKit add-ons. After the more than 16,000 Kickstarter backers received the ONO, the company will open sales to the public.