UK's First Space Ports Will Launch Satellites By 2020

New laws developed in UK revealed that private companies will soon launch their rocket in UK. This is the first time that UK government will let private companies to launch satellites, vertical and horizontal flights from UK spaceports.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

Only U.S and India space stations are used for space launches. Now UK will make its own spaceports for space launches in future. According to news, the launch will happen in 2020, taking UK ahead of other countries.

UK government announced a new bill for space activities because it wants the country prosper economically through commercial space projects.

The UK government has 40 years plan in terms of space science. Now British scientists will do space experiments in zero gravity that will come up with new medicines and vaccines.

Since zero gravity affects the growth of antibodies so that will help scientists in research. The future flights will also involve experiments on human body and ageing. The satellites will make rural broadband possible and will also monitor weather systems on earth.

British economy will grow through commercial space projects, said Aviation Minister Lord Ahmad. He also said that the industry has added £250 billion to the economy and it will grow more in the area. He said that we could not imagine weather prediction through satellites 40 years before.

These days most of data is derived from satellites, including weather forecasts,GPS, broadband and telecommunications, but spaceflights from UK spaceports will launch the satellites for the first time.

Main objective of U.K government is to be at the forefront in the new commercial space age for upto 40 years from now. According to new laws several commercial companies will send their rockets into space.

U.K government will make laws regarding the safety of launches. The government has also invited several private industries to give their proposals in this regard.