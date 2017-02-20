Oppo smartphone with 5X camera tech tipped by MWC teaser

MWC 2017 is set to kick off on February 27 and when the show starts up lots of new smartphones and other devices will be unveiled. Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced that it will be on hand at the show via tease of what the company will unveil. Those invites say "Go 5x Further" and call out a "Tech Innovation Event" for February 27.

Another teaser has gone out previously that states "So close you can feel it." while we certainly can't be certain from a couple teasers for a product launch, it would seem that the 5x tech is a teaser for new camera technology. The rumor is that the launch will be for a smartphone with a 5x optical zoom.

Cameras are one of the most used functions of a smartphone and a high-end camera with 5x optical zoom could certainly lure some users to the Oppo brand. Oppo released several smartphones in 2016 that were mostly focused on taking selfies. Those devices included the Oppo F1s, Oppo F1, Oppo F1 Plus and others.

Those devices might not have been too appealing to those who aren't into selfies. Oppo VP and Managing Director of International Mobile Business and President of Oppo's Indian operations, Sky Li, said "OPPO’s relentless pursuit of perfection without compromise has given birth to a remarkable technological breakthrough that will change how the world perceives smartphone photography."

"This remarkable achievement is the result of an extensive, year-long R&D process, combined with OPPO’s unparalleled expertise in smartphone imaging technology. We chose MWC to unveil the '5x' technology with the belief that we can inspire the industry to aim higher, and continue to create pioneering products that give amazing experiences to consumers," said Li.