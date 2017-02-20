 
 

Oppo Smartphone With 5X Camera Tech Tipped By MWC Teaser

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 5:19am CST | by , in News | MWC

 

Oppo smartphone with 5X camera tech tipped by MWC teaser
 

Teaser thought to indicate new 5x optical zoom camera tech

MWC 2017 is set to kick off on February 27 and when the show starts up lots of new smartphones and other devices will be unveiled. Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced that it will be on hand at the show via tease of what the company will unveil. Those invites say "Go 5x Further" and call out a "Tech Innovation Event" for February 27.

Don't Miss: The Best Presidents' Day Sales 2017

Another teaser has gone out previously that states "So close you can feel it." while we certainly can't be certain from a couple teasers for a product launch, it would seem that the 5x tech is a teaser for new camera technology. The rumor is that the launch will be for a smartphone with a 5x optical zoom.

Cameras are one of the most used functions of a smartphone and a high-end camera with 5x optical zoom could certainly lure some users to the Oppo brand. Oppo released several smartphones in 2016 that were mostly focused on taking selfies. Those devices included the Oppo F1s, Oppo F1, Oppo F1 Plus and others.

Those devices might not have been too appealing to those who aren't into selfies. Oppo VP and Managing Director of International Mobile Business and President of Oppo's Indian operations, Sky Li, said "OPPO’s relentless pursuit of perfection without compromise has given birth to a remarkable technological breakthrough that will change how the world perceives smartphone photography."

"This remarkable achievement is the result of an extensive, year-long R&D process, combined with OPPO’s unparalleled expertise in smartphone imaging technology. We chose MWC to unveil the '5x' technology with the belief that we can inspire the industry to aim higher, and continue to create pioneering products that give amazing experiences to consumers," said Li.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

LG G6 18:9 aspect ratio screen to get special UX

LG G6 18:9 aspect ratio screen to get special UX

2 days ago, 6:01am CST

VESA says DisplayPort standard is gaining momentum in mobile space

VESA says DisplayPort standard is gaining momentum in mobile space

3 days ago, 5:24am CST

Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 Details Released

Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 Details Released

4 days ago, 11:25am CST

Nokia 3310 Relaunch coming at MWC 2017

Nokia 3310 Relaunch coming at MWC 2017

4 days ago, 6:02am CST

UK&#039;s First Space Ports will Launch Satellites by 2020

UK's First Space Ports will Launch Satellites by 2020

2 hours ago

Watch the Amzing ONO Smartphone 3D Printer in Action

Watch the Amzing ONO Smartphone 3D Printer in Action

2 hours ago

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

4 hours ago

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace

4 hours ago

Google, Microsoft agree to Crack down on Internet Piracy

Google, Microsoft agree to Crack down on Internet Piracy

4 hours ago

1 Million Penguins Drawn to Argentine Peninsula by Abundance of Fish

1 Million Penguins Drawn to Argentine Peninsula by Abundance of Fish

4 hours ago

Gluten-free Diet Increase the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure, Study Finds

Gluten-free Diet Increases the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure, Study Finds

7 hours ago

Six-legged Robot Runs Faster than an Insect

Six-legged Robot Runs Faster than an Insect

17 hours ago, 11:34am CST

LG to finally feature SnapDragon 835 in LG V30

LG to finally feature SnapDragon 835 in LG V30

17 hours ago, 11:28am CST

A swappable timepiece may be featured in Tag Heuer’s upcoming smartwatch

A swappable timepiece may be featured in Tag Heuer’s upcoming smartwatch

18 hours ago, 11:16am CST

Apple in a technology-partnership with Broadcom for customized wireless charging

Apple in a technology-partnership with Broadcom for customized wireless charging

18 hours ago, 10:54am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




MWC

LG G6 18:9 aspect ratio screen to get special UX

LG G6 18:9 aspect ratio screen to get special UX

2 days ago, 6:01am CST

VESA says DisplayPort standard is gaining momentum in mobile space

VESA says DisplayPort standard is gaining momentum in mobile space

3 days ago, 5:24am CST

Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 Details Released

Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 Details Released

4 days ago, 11:25am CST

Nokia 3310 Relaunch coming at MWC 2017

Nokia 3310 Relaunch coming at MWC 2017

4 days ago, 6:02am CST

More MWC Stories




Latest News

UK&#039;s First Space Ports will Launch Satellites by 2020

UK's First Space Ports will Launch Satellites by 2020

2 hours ago

Watch the Amzing ONO Smartphone 3D Printer in Action

Watch the Amzing ONO Smartphone 3D Printer in Action

2 hours ago

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

4 hours ago

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace

4 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook