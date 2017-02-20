 
 

Juno Probe To Remain In Current Orbit Around Jupiter

Juno Probe to Remain in Current Orbit Around Jupiter
NASA’s Juno spacecraft soared directly over Jupiter’s south pole when JunoCam acquired this image on Feb. 2, 2017, from an altitude of about 62,800 miles (101,000 kilometers) above the cloud tops. This image was processed by citizen scientist John Landino. This enhanced color version highlights the bright high clouds and numerous meandering oval storms. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/John Landino
 

NASA's Juno will continue its mission to Jupiter

NASA’s Juno went to space in July 4 2016 will stay there for its 53 day for rest of the mission. Juno will reach its goal with a safe journey, preventing it from any risk as it faced before due to engine firing that delayed its orbiting period.

Juno is safe now and will continue its journey, as its instruments are operating well. Juno sent valuable data and images to earth, said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

During its journey to Jupiter, Juno orbited the planet 4 times, including its recent orbit that ended on Feb. 2. Juno will again get close to Jupiter on March 27.

Longer orbits are helpful in providing more data and images, exploring Jupiter deeply. In fact the quality of data isn’t affected by the orbit time period.

Juno gets close to Jupiter during the orbit, like 2600 miles and Juno probes study auroras of Jupiter to explore the planet more in terms of its atmosphere, origins, structure and magnetosphere.

During its journey, Juno had some issues in two helium check valves in October and took some time to open up. The issues could cause Juno to fail in its mission that’s why certain steps were taken to prevent another fire in its engine, said Rick Nybakken, Juno project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California.

The 53 days of orbit by Juno proved a bonus science as it was not planed. Juno will now explore more in future like it will reach Jovian magnetosphere. Main objective of NASA’s Heliophysics Science Division is to understand magnetosphere and how they get along with solar wind.

Longer orbit will also prevent Juno from spending more time in strong radiation belts, said Scott Bolton, Juno principal investigator from Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio.

Till July 208 Juno will have 12 science orbits. From previous orbits, Juno found that the Jupiter’s magnetic fields are very powerful and bigger. JunoCam will also get public guidance for its future images.

