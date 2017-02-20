 
 

Nintendo Switch Menus Leak

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 6:07am CST

 

Nintendo Switch menus Leak

Nintendo Switch menus Leak
Nintendo Switch menus Leak
 

Nintendo says that the consoles used in the leak was stolen

The Nintendo Switch console is going to launch on March 3, which is right around the corner. Ahead of that official launch a YouTube video turned up that showed the user interface and menus of the console. The leak was posted to YouTube and you can see the video at the bottom of the story and still shots of some menus are in the gallery.

The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

The person who made the video and posted the screens claims that he was able to buy the console early from a retailer. Some of the details that are notable from the video and the menus include that the internal storage is listed as 25.9GB. Nintendo stated that the Switch would have 32GB of internal memory so presumably the OS and system software take up the missing space.

The video also shows how you make a new user on the system and how you can choose characters for your icon. The console can be customized with themes, but the only included themes are Basic White and Basic Black. Seen in the menus is a News icon that takes you to a page with information about the console.

The Nintendo eShop is present and as is an albums page where screenshots you take will be placed. Also seen are sleep mode, screen lock, Mii and Amiibo options, and settings for when the console is connected to a TV. Interestingly the video poster going by the name "hiphoptherobot" wrote, "...It isn't like I grabbed it off the back of a truck or anything, I just happened to get lucky because unnamed store decided to ship early for whatever reason."

Apparently stealing off a truck could be exactly what was done to get the console early. Nintendo has issued a statement saying, "Earlier this week, individuals claimed to prematurely purchase a small number of Nintendo Switch systems from an unspecified retailer. Nintendo has determined these units were stolen in an isolated incident by employees of a U.S. distributor, with one system being illegally resold. The individuals involved have been identified, terminated from their place of employment and are under investigation by local law enforcement authorities on criminal charges.

Nintendo Switch will launch worldwide on March 3, 2017, and we look forward to everyone being able to discover the wonders of the new system for themselves at that time."

Nintendo Switch menus Leak
Nintendo Switch menus Leak

Nintendo Switch menus Leak

Nintendo Switch menus Leak

