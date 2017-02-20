 
 

New York Toy Fair Day 2 Wrap-Up

New York Toy Fair Day 2 Wrap-Up
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

What will likely be the biggest day of the New York Toy Fair has wrapped, and once again the feeling coming out of the Javits Convention Center has been one of wonder. So many people are leaving the building with a sense of childlike wonder that it almost feels like we are back in the holidays. It could be because the weather outside was in the 60s, which is downright hot for New York City in February, or it could be because of the vendors, collectors, and fans inside of the glass building.

"We did a lot of walking, but it was worth it to see all of the displays," one woman said. "There are just so many things to see. I only came for the one day so next year I'm going to plan better."

Some of the highlights from Day 2?

Collectibles

Today was unofficially known as "Collector's Day" at New York Toy Fair and there were tons of collectibles to go around. There were a lot of "higher end" toys that have interesting and unique abilities and play functions for adults and children.

"Some of the DC items really blew my mind. As a kid, I would have played with them, but now I just want one for my desk, you know?" Trent D. from Jersey City said. "Some of the Final Fantasy stuff was just incredible. So lifelike and just wow - this is what I would have killed for as a kid."

Trent said that he hoped to add more to his collection, including the Harry Potter Rock Candy Funko figurines. "I already have over 400 Funkos but I just think they are great pieces that are so well done."

Many people commented on the "figurines," "dolls," "collectibles," and "statues" of their favorite characters. According to reports, they ranged in price from affordable to 2nd-mortgage worthy.

Physical Fitness

"I saw a lot of toys that are supposed to get kids moving and play," Patty W. from Ohio said. "It's a great way to keep kids physical. I run an independent toy store so I know that people are looking for this type of toy. Even more they want toys that are going to get everyone in the family active."

According to reports from people inside, a lot of the toys were for outside usage and were things like bikes, scooters, skates, and all of the stuff that doesn't require batteries. However, there were also a lot of toys that allowed for indoor play as well. These toys tended to blend technology and movement together using sensors and interaction.

Traditional Toys

"So many of these toys are like blasts from the past," according to one Fair goer. "I played with these when I was a kid, you know? They still use the same colors and sounds but they just look a little better. Some of them they've completely changed. 

Another Fair attendee, Jessica P., echoed that person. "I mean they've taken something like Monopoly or Cranium and made it something new and modern. It's a great way to get people to buy the game again, from a marketing standpoint. It's also just really [redacted] cool."

 

