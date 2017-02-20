 
 

Alexis Ren Has Double The Followers On Instagram Than Super Model Kate Upton

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 6:30am CST

 

Alexis Ren has Double the Followers on Instagram than Super Model Kate Upton
Credit: Alexis Ren Instagram
 

20-year-old model Alexis Ren has almost 8 million followers on Instagram, this is double of what super model Kate Upton has.

Kate Upton is the third time on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. She commands 4.2 million follows on Instagram. Alexis Ren has almost double the number of followers with 7.9 million. The social media force is strong with this one.

Super models like Kate Upton can learn a thing or two about making their Instagram hotter from Alexis Ren. Each Instagram 20-year-old Ren posts is hot. Her most recent post is too hot to show here. We have picked some of the best Alexis Ren Instagram photos. Scroll down to see them.

Alexis Ren was discovered at the age of 13 and started to post on Instagram when she was 15. Five years later she is an Instagram super star. The model has outlandish body proportions with 34-22-34. Her waist is incredibly thin - so thin that haters suspected Photoshop's help.

Sports Illustrated actually called Alexis Ren to the casting for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017, but the Californian model did not make the cut.

Best Alexis Ren Instagram Photos

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

me for you

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

new york tomorrow

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

Babygirl

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

Easy baby

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

Poppin' some color for an upcoming project @patrickta

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

