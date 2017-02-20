Alexis Ren has Double the Followers on Instagram than Super Model Kate Upton

Kate Upton is the third time on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. She commands 4.2 million follows on Instagram. Alexis Ren has almost double the number of followers with 7.9 million. The social media force is strong with this one.

Super models like Kate Upton can learn a thing or two about making their Instagram hotter from Alexis Ren. Each Instagram 20-year-old Ren posts is hot. Her most recent post is too hot to show here. We have picked some of the best Alexis Ren Instagram photos. Scroll down to see them.

Alexis Ren was discovered at the age of 13 and started to post on Instagram when she was 15. Five years later she is an Instagram super star. The model has outlandish body proportions with 34-22-34. Her waist is incredibly thin - so thin that haters suspected Photoshop's help.

Sports Illustrated actually called Alexis Ren to the casting for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017, but the Californian model did not make the cut.

Best Alexis Ren Instagram Photos

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on Jan 11, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

me for you A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on Jan 31, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

new york tomorrow A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on Feb 10, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

Babygirl A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

Easy baby A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:06pm PST

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on Dec 12, 2016 at 7:00pm PST