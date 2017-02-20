Alexis Ren has Double the Followers on Instagram than Super Model Kate Upton

20-year-old model Alexis Ren has almost 8 million followers on Instagram, this is double of what super model Kate Upton has.
Kate Upton is the third time on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. She commands 4.2 million follows on Instagram. Alexis Ren has almost double the number of followers with 7.9 million. The social media force is strong with this one.
Super models like Kate Upton can learn a thing or two about making their Instagram hotter from Alexis Ren. Each Instagram 20-year-old Ren posts is hot. Her most recent post is too hot to show here. We have picked some of the best Alexis Ren Instagram photos. Scroll down to see them.
Alexis Ren was discovered at the age of 13 and started to post on Instagram when she was 15. Five years later she is an Instagram super star. The model has outlandish body proportions with 34-22-34. Her waist is incredibly thin - so thin that haters suspected Photoshop's help.
Sports Illustrated actually called Alexis Ren to the casting for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017, but the Californian model did not make the cut.