 
 

Food Additive Found In Everything From Candy, Gum To Bread Could Harm Digestive System

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 6:59am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Food Additive Found in Everything From Candy, Gum to Bread Could Harm Digestive System
Getty Images
  • Common Food Additive could Harm Digestive System
 

A common food additive could end up harming the digestive system. This food ingredient is found in many items such as chewing gum and bread.

Titanium Oxide is a food additive which could have devastating consequences for he gastrointestinal tract. The ability of the digestive cells to ward off pathogens is markedly decreased after ingestion of this compound which is found in items such as chewing gum and bread.

Don't Miss: The Best Presidents' Day Sales 2017

The scientists introduced a meal’s worth of titanium oxide for varying schedules of different time spans. While acute exposure didn’t do much damage, chronic exposure definitely did have harmful effects. 

Such exposure diminished the ability of the villi in the intestines to absorb vital nutrients from the food. The intestinal shield was left puerile and the metabolism grew sluggish in the process too.

A few nutrients such as iron, zinc and fatty acids became more difficult to digest. Enzymes lost their capacity to digest and inflammation levels increased.

Titanium oxide is a run-of-the-mill food additive and people have been consuming it since eons. While this ingredient in processed food items will not lead to death, it will do some subtle harm over the long haul. 

The public ought to be given a fair warning regarding the deleterious effects of titanium oxide. While erstwhile studies have looked into this phenomenon, they only explored its effects on a partial and limited basis.

For the first time, the effects of titanium oxide at higher doses have been observed. The results are not good. The FDA had labeled this food additive as safe and fit for consumption.

For ordinary people leading their lives in anonymity, this ingredient in food is almost impossible to avoid. It is a part and parcel of most grocery items that are packed, canned or tinned. 

Titanium oxide is commonly used an an additive in paints, paper and polymers. Also certain sunscreens contain this food additive. This compound enters the bloodstream of human beings via toothpaste.

It is also a part of smooth chocolate bars, donuts and skim milk. Gum, Twinkies and mayonnaise also contain it in reasonable amounts. About 5% of products found at superstores contain this food additive.

Even the powdered sugar used by Dunkin Donuts contains titanium oxide. In order to avoid titanium oxide, all processed foods have to be renounced from one’s diet. Especially candy is a culprit in the equation and ought to be avoided like the plague.  

The research paper, titled: “Titanium dioxide nanoparticle ingestion alters nutrient absorption in an in vitro model of the small intestine,” was published in the journal NanoImpact.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

New Medical Breakthrough Could Soon Delete Your Bad Memories for Good

New Medical Breakthrough Could Soon Delete Your Bad Memories for Good

19 minutes ago

US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production

US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production

26 minutes ago

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

1 hour ago

Russian Scientists Slows Down Aging

Russian Scientists Slows Down Aging

1 hour ago

Celebrate President&#039;s Day 2017 - Quotes from Your Favorite Presidents

Celebrate President's Day 2017 - Quotes from Your Favorite Presidents

24 minutes ago

Alexis Ren has Double the Followers on Instagram than Super Model Kate Upton

Alexis Ren has Double the Followers on Instagram than Super Model Kate Upton

1 hour ago

Microsoft ditches Hololens v2 plans, Heads Straight to v3

Microsoft Ditches Hololens v2 Plans, Heads Straight to v3

1 hour ago

New York Toy Fair Day 2 Wrap-Up

New York Toy Fair Day 2 Wrap-Up

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch menus Leak

Nintendo Switch menus Leak

1 hour ago

Gluten-free Diet Increases the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure According to Study

Gluten-free Diet Increases the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure According to Study

2 hours ago

Sensational tweets more popular than substantive content: Study

Sensational tweets more popular than substantive content: Study

2 hours ago

SpaceX Successfully Launches First Rocket from Historic NASA Pad

SpaceX Successfully Launches First Rocket from Historic NASA Pad

2 hours ago

SpaceX successfully launches Dragon capsule from Launch complex 39A

SpaceX successfully launches Dragon capsule from Launch complex 39A

2 hours ago

Congo River Fish are Evolving due to Intense Rapids

Congo River Fish are Evolving due to Intense Rapids

2 hours ago

Juno Probe to Remain in Current Orbit Around Jupiter

Juno Probe to Remain in Current Orbit Around Jupiter

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Latest Science News

New Medical Breakthrough Could Soon Delete Your Bad Memories for Good

New Medical Breakthrough Could Soon Delete Your Bad Memories for Good

19 minutes ago

US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production

US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production

26 minutes ago

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

1 hour ago

Russian Scientists Slows Down Aging

Russian Scientists Slows Down Aging

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

New Medical Breakthrough Could Soon Delete Your Bad Memories for Good

New Medical Breakthrough Could Soon Delete Your Bad Memories for Good

19 minutes ago

Celebrate President&#039;s Day 2017 - Quotes from Your Favorite Presidents

Celebrate President's Day 2017 - Quotes from Your Favorite Presidents

24 minutes ago

US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production

US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production

26 minutes ago

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook