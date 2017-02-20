Food Additive Found in Everything From Candy, Gum to Bread Could Harm Digestive System

Titanium Oxide is a food additive which could have devastating consequences for he gastrointestinal tract. The ability of the digestive cells to ward off pathogens is markedly decreased after ingestion of this compound which is found in items such as chewing gum and bread.

The scientists introduced a meal’s worth of titanium oxide for varying schedules of different time spans. While acute exposure didn’t do much damage, chronic exposure definitely did have harmful effects.

Such exposure diminished the ability of the villi in the intestines to absorb vital nutrients from the food. The intestinal shield was left puerile and the metabolism grew sluggish in the process too.

A few nutrients such as iron, zinc and fatty acids became more difficult to digest. Enzymes lost their capacity to digest and inflammation levels increased.

Titanium oxide is a run-of-the-mill food additive and people have been consuming it since eons. While this ingredient in processed food items will not lead to death, it will do some subtle harm over the long haul.

The public ought to be given a fair warning regarding the deleterious effects of titanium oxide. While erstwhile studies have looked into this phenomenon, they only explored its effects on a partial and limited basis.

For the first time, the effects of titanium oxide at higher doses have been observed. The results are not good. The FDA had labeled this food additive as safe and fit for consumption.

For ordinary people leading their lives in anonymity, this ingredient in food is almost impossible to avoid. It is a part and parcel of most grocery items that are packed, canned or tinned.

Titanium oxide is commonly used an an additive in paints, paper and polymers. Also certain sunscreens contain this food additive. This compound enters the bloodstream of human beings via toothpaste.

It is also a part of smooth chocolate bars, donuts and skim milk. Gum, Twinkies and mayonnaise also contain it in reasonable amounts. About 5% of products found at superstores contain this food additive.

Even the powdered sugar used by Dunkin Donuts contains titanium oxide. In order to avoid titanium oxide, all processed foods have to be renounced from one’s diet. Especially candy is a culprit in the equation and ought to be avoided like the plague.

The research paper, titled: “Titanium dioxide nanoparticle ingestion alters nutrient absorption in an in vitro model of the small intestine,” was published in the journal NanoImpact.