US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production

Bees are doing a disappearing act in most American farmlands. Since they are Mother Nature’s pollinators, this could spell trouble for crop production all across the length and breadth of America.

Conservationists are looking at the problem with great apprehension and now the farmers are worried too since their crops depend on these bees. Wild bees have a huge role to play in the pollination process. This has been so since the beginning of time.

At least $3 billion incoming revenue for the US economy is entirely dependent on these wild bees. Without their presence the food production industry would fall flat on its face.

A map of the bee populations across the United States was made recently to come to grips with this novel conundrum which has just cropped up. Also a new application has been constructed to aid farmers with mechanized farmlands to better manage their areas and the wild bees that exist in them.

Wild bees are indeed a gift of Nature that we ought to cherish and allow to burgeon. That is if we want our crop yields to increase. Without them we would be left helpless and hopeless.

Not only do these bees add to the already growing economy but they also play a crucial role as providers of nutritious and natural foods for the citizens of the United States not to mention for the denizens of the rest of the world.

Over 139 counties of the US are currently facing a shortage of the wild bee population. Their demands for crop yields are also increasing rapidly. This is a depressing situation that needs to be ameliorated fast.

The counties mentioned in the previous paragraph are the ones that grow specialty crops such as blueberries, almonds and apples. These are especially dependent on wild bees for their pollination.

Then there are counties that depend on those crops that do not need much pollination such as soybeans, canola and cotton. Yet these crops have to be grown in humongous amounts.

The mismatch for crops that are highly dependent on pollinators is one of the most frustrating issues at hand. Pumpkins, watermelons, pears, peaches and plums are a few of these crops. They grow in areas where the wild bee populations are on the decrease.

Worldwide, two-thirds of the crops such as coffee, cacao and other fruits and vegetables are dependent on pollinators. These are crucial crops. The bees are ultimately threatened by pesticides, global warming and disease that have broken out in the form of epidemics and pandemics.