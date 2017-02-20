 
 

US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 7:34am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production
A new study of wild bees identifies 139 counties in key agricultural regions of California, the Pacific Northwest, the Midwest, west Texas and the Mississippi River valley that face a worrisome mismatch between falling wild bee supply and rising crop pollination demand. Credit: PNAS
  • Bee Crisis poses Serious Questions for US Crop Yield
 

The honey bee crisis which is still extant has posed serious questions for US crop yield.

Bees are doing a disappearing act in most American farmlands. Since they are Mother Nature’s pollinators, this could spell trouble for crop production all across the length and breadth of America.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

Conservationists are looking at the problem with great apprehension and now the farmers are worried too since their crops depend on these bees. Wild bees have a huge role to play in the pollination process. This has been so since the beginning of time.  

At least $3 billion incoming revenue for the US economy is entirely dependent on these wild bees. Without their presence the food production industry would fall flat on its face.

A map of the bee populations across the United States was made recently to come to grips with this novel conundrum which has just cropped up. Also a new application has been constructed to aid farmers with mechanized farmlands to better manage their areas and the wild bees that exist in them.

Wild bees are indeed a gift of Nature that we ought to cherish and allow to burgeon. That is if we want our crop yields to increase. Without them we would be left helpless and hopeless. 

Not only do these bees add to the already growing economy but they also play a crucial role as providers of nutritious and natural foods for the citizens of the United States not to mention for the denizens of the rest of the world.

Over 139 counties of the US are currently facing a shortage of the wild bee population. Their demands for crop yields are also increasing rapidly. This is a depressing situation that needs to be ameliorated fast. 

The counties mentioned in the previous paragraph are the ones that grow specialty crops such as blueberries, almonds and apples. These are especially dependent on wild bees for their pollination.

Then there are counties that depend on those crops that do not need much pollination such as soybeans, canola and cotton. Yet these crops have to be grown in humongous amounts.

The mismatch for crops that are highly dependent on pollinators is one of the most frustrating issues at hand. Pumpkins, watermelons, pears, peaches and plums are a few of these crops. They grow in areas where the wild bee populations are on the decrease.

Worldwide, two-thirds of the crops such as coffee, cacao and other fruits and vegetables are dependent on pollinators. These are crucial crops. The bees are ultimately threatened by pesticides, global warming and disease that have broken out in the form of epidemics and pandemics. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Food Additive Found in Everything From Candy, Gum to Bread Could Harm Digestive System

Food Additive Found in Everything From Candy, Gum to Bread Could Harm Digestive System

35 minutes ago

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

54 minutes ago

Russian Scientists Slows Down Aging

Russian Scientists Slows Down Aging

1 hour ago

Gluten-free Diet Increases the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure According to Study

Gluten-free Diet Increases the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure According to Study

1 hour ago

Alexis Ren has Double the Followers on Instagram than Super Model Kate Upton

Alexis Ren has Double the Followers on Instagram than Super Model Kate Upton

1 hour ago

Microsoft ditches Hololens v2 plans, Heads Straight to v3

Microsoft Ditches Hololens v2 Plans, Heads Straight to v3

1 hour ago

New York Toy Fair Day 2 Wrap-Up

New York Toy Fair Day 2 Wrap-Up

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch menus Leak

Nintendo Switch menus Leak

1 hour ago

Sensational tweets more popular than substantive content: Study

Sensational tweets more popular than substantive content: Study

1 hour ago

SpaceX Successfully Launches First Rocket from Historic NASA Pad

SpaceX Successfully Launches First Rocket from Historic NASA Pad

1 hour ago

SpaceX successfully launches Dragon capsule from Launch complex 39A

SpaceX successfully launches Dragon capsule from Launch complex 39A

1 hour ago

Congo River Fish are Evolving due to Intense Rapids

Congo River Fish are Evolving due to Intense Rapids

1 hour ago

Juno Probe to Remain in Current Orbit Around Jupiter

Juno Probe to Remain in Current Orbit Around Jupiter

2 hours ago

Oppo smartphone with 5X camera tech tipped by MWC teaser

Oppo smartphone with 5X camera tech tipped by MWC teaser

2 hours ago

UK&#039;s First Space Ports will Launch Satellites by 2020

UK's First Space Ports will Launch Satellites by 2020

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Latest Science News

Food Additive Found in Everything From Candy, Gum to Bread Could Harm Digestive System

Food Additive Found in Everything From Candy, Gum to Bread Could Harm Digestive System

35 minutes ago

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

54 minutes ago

Russian Scientists Slows Down Aging

Russian Scientists Slows Down Aging

1 hour ago

Gluten-free Diet Increases the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure According to Study

Gluten-free Diet Increases the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure According to Study

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Food Additive Found in Everything From Candy, Gum to Bread Could Harm Digestive System

Food Additive Found in Everything From Candy, Gum to Bread Could Harm Digestive System

35 minutes ago

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

54 minutes ago

Alexis Ren has Double the Followers on Instagram than Super Model Kate Upton

Alexis Ren has Double the Followers on Instagram than Super Model Kate Upton

1 hour ago

Microsoft ditches Hololens v2 plans, Heads Straight to v3

Microsoft Ditches Hololens v2 Plans, Heads Straight to v3

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook