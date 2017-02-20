New Medical Breakthrough Could Soon Delete Your Bad Memories for Good

The erasing of bad memories of past trauma may seem like an impossible task save for contracting Alzheimer’s or amnesia. Yet now it is being said that its likelihood in the future is a sure thing.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

The scientists have pinpointed fear neurons in lab mice in order to wipe away the written troubles of the mind. This selfsame technique may come in handy in human beings. However, the ethical dilemma this presents to mankind is a little too close for comfort.

Such a procedure may help PTSD sufferers and even aid drug addicts in giving up their favorite poisons (so to say). However, then a new conundrum will come into existence and that is that we will not learn from out blunders.

This whole thing almost seems like a science fiction work. It reminds one of the movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”. Engrams are neurons in the brain that are stimulated each time we form a memory. A few neurons actually vie with each other to enter the engram of the fearful memory.

From the scads of neurons in the brain, only a couple of them form fear memories. A surplus of a brain protein ensures this. Via genetic targeting of these neurons, the tramatic memories can be deleted without damaging the other good and necessary memories.

Even cocaine addiction in mice could be erased in the blink of an eye through destroying the emotional residues fixated on the experience of taking this dangerous drug, according to MailOnline.

These findings show that one fine day in the future, it could be possible to treat patients who have PTSD. The only hitch is that if we erase the bad memories, we also erase our learning experience and so may be prone to repeating our mistakes over and over again.

The thing is that just because something is possible, it doesn’t mean we ought to haphazardly and blindly start doing it on a commercial level. There are a few downsides to this process and so careful forethought will have to be exercised before such a radical and revolutionary step is taken.

While erasing a memory is not all that difficult, it doesn’t come without its concomitant fallout. The process of memory deletion is extremely delicate work which resembles the careful removal of the poison glands from the Fugu fish which is a staple of Japanese cuisine.