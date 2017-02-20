 
 

New Medical Breakthrough Could Soon Delete Your Bad Memories For Good

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 7:41am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

New Medical Breakthrough Could Soon Delete Your Bad Memories for Good
Getty Images
  • The Erasure of Nasty Memories from the Human Brain may become a Reality Soon
 

It so happens to be the case that the erasure of nasty memories from the human brain may become a reality soon.

The erasing of bad memories of past trauma may seem like an impossible task save for contracting Alzheimer’s or amnesia. Yet now it is being said that its likelihood in the future is a sure thing.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

The scientists have pinpointed fear neurons in lab mice in order to wipe away the written troubles of the mind. This selfsame technique may come in handy in human beings. However, the ethical dilemma this presents to mankind is a little too close for comfort. 

Such a procedure may help PTSD sufferers and even aid drug addicts in giving up their favorite poisons (so to say). However, then a new conundrum will come into existence and that is that we will not learn from out blunders.

This whole thing almost seems like a science fiction work. It reminds one of the movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”. Engrams are neurons in the brain that are stimulated each time we form a memory. A few neurons actually vie with each other to enter the engram of the fearful memory. 

From the scads of neurons in the brain, only a couple of them form fear memories. A surplus of a brain protein ensures this. Via genetic targeting of these neurons, the tramatic memories can be deleted without damaging the other good and necessary memories.

Even cocaine addiction in mice could be erased in the blink of an eye through destroying the emotional residues fixated on the experience of taking this dangerous drug, according to MailOnline.

These findings show that one fine day in the future, it could be possible to treat patients who have PTSD. The only hitch is that if we erase the bad memories, we also erase our learning experience and so may be prone to repeating our mistakes over and over again. 

The thing is that just because something is possible, it doesn’t mean we ought to haphazardly and blindly start doing it on a commercial level. There are a few downsides to this process and so careful forethought will have to be exercised before such a radical and revolutionary step is taken.

While erasing a memory is not all that difficult, it doesn’t come without its concomitant fallout. The process of memory deletion is extremely delicate work which resembles the careful removal of the poison glands from the Fugu fish which is a staple of Japanese cuisine.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production

US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production

7 minutes ago

Food Additive Found in Everything From Candy, Gum to Bread Could Harm Digestive System

Food Additive Found in Everything From Candy, Gum to Bread Could Harm Digestive System

42 minutes ago

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

1 hour ago

Russian Scientists Slows Down Aging

Russian Scientists Slows Down Aging

1 hour ago

Celebrate President&#039;s Day 2017 - Quotes from Your Favorite Presidents

Celebrate President's Day 2017 - Quotes from Your Favorite Presidents

4 minutes ago

Alexis Ren has Double the Followers on Instagram than Super Model Kate Upton

Alexis Ren has Double the Followers on Instagram than Super Model Kate Upton

1 hour ago

Microsoft ditches Hololens v2 plans, Heads Straight to v3

Microsoft Ditches Hololens v2 Plans, Heads Straight to v3

1 hour ago

New York Toy Fair Day 2 Wrap-Up

New York Toy Fair Day 2 Wrap-Up

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch menus Leak

Nintendo Switch menus Leak

1 hour ago

Gluten-free Diet Increases the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure According to Study

Gluten-free Diet Increases the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure According to Study

1 hour ago

Sensational tweets more popular than substantive content: Study

Sensational tweets more popular than substantive content: Study

1 hour ago

SpaceX Successfully Launches First Rocket from Historic NASA Pad

SpaceX Successfully Launches First Rocket from Historic NASA Pad

1 hour ago

SpaceX successfully launches Dragon capsule from Launch complex 39A

SpaceX successfully launches Dragon capsule from Launch complex 39A

1 hour ago

Congo River Fish are Evolving due to Intense Rapids

Congo River Fish are Evolving due to Intense Rapids

2 hours ago

Juno Probe to Remain in Current Orbit Around Jupiter

Juno Probe to Remain in Current Orbit Around Jupiter

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Latest Science News

US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production

US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production

7 minutes ago

Food Additive Found in Everything From Candy, Gum to Bread Could Harm Digestive System

Food Additive Found in Everything From Candy, Gum to Bread Could Harm Digestive System

42 minutes ago

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

1 hour ago

Russian Scientists Slows Down Aging

Russian Scientists Slows Down Aging

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Celebrate President&#039;s Day 2017 - Quotes from Your Favorite Presidents

Celebrate President's Day 2017 - Quotes from Your Favorite Presidents

4 minutes ago

US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production

US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production

7 minutes ago

Food Additive Found in Everything From Candy, Gum to Bread Could Harm Digestive System

Food Additive Found in Everything From Candy, Gum to Bread Could Harm Digestive System

42 minutes ago

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

Scientists discover cell in retina that responds to light

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook