Adele's Weight Loss Secrets Revealed

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 9:38am CST

 

Her personal trainer has told all regarding the singer Adele’s weight loss journey which was indeed phenomenal.

Adele was tops in her soulful performance of songs that seduced with their sophistication. The velvet-voiced singer grabbed five Golden Grammies in the process and looked terrific to boot.

Furthermore, her olive green dress made her ever curve stand out and she was a crowd stunner. She made a tear-jerking speech in support of Beyonce’s album titled Lemonade.

Adele wasn’t always this gorgeous in her feminine pulchritude. She used to be a roly poly lady. Yet thanks to sweat-out sessions in London’s most posh of gyms, she has emerged like the butterfly from its catterpillar chrysalis.

This metamorphosis has been something which has made her even more popular and likeable to her millions of die-hard fans.  

According to Mail Online, Adele has said that she wanted to enter the world of fitness not for the sake of going to extremes. She just wanted to tone up her body. Being a size zero model carries zero inspiration for her.

Such clothes hangers are not what she was after in the first place. She cut back on sugar and gave up smoking for the sake of her body. She says it was not all fun and games.

The weight training sessions were difficult yet they paid off in the long run. As for cutting out carbs, she says such an extreme lifestyle is not for her. 

Adele’s trainer, Pete Geracimo, has been helping the obese since the past two decades. He has even trained a few royalty figures in his times. His mantra is to take extra good care of your body.

Perfection and the black-and-white thinking is anathema to him. Weight training is what he recommended in case of Adele. It has so far worked wonders for the singer. 

Adele does various full body exercises in the gym with the weights. Her trainer admits that HIIT is where it is at. It is the best exercise to torch fat. He advises a balanced combination of cardio with weights throughout the week. Also a gym is not a necessity.

The body thrives on activity. By staying busy throughout the day and doing one activity or another, one can keep relatively fit. Long rambling walks and cycling from one place to another are excellent activities that burn tons of calories. It is all about goal-directed behavior and consistency not to mention persistence in one’s efforts.

Geracimo recommends the Sirtfood Diet. It is more about a lifestyle of healthy eating. Ultimately you will have to learn which foods suit you by keeping a food diary. Everything in moderation is the best strategy. Cheat meals help too since they allow you to keep sane during the restricted eating regimen.

