Vin Diesel Steps in on It Ain’t Me Remix with Kygo and Selena Gomez

Vin Diesel is no stranger to lending his voice. He has voiced some various characters including Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor is mostly known for his action and driving skills. He has however shown a lot of interest in singing as well. While some might have criticized that his voice is too heavy, many are already fans of his covers of the songs, Maroon 5's "My Heart is Open" or his cover of Sam Smith's "Stay With Me".

So, it was really not a big surprise when news came that Diesel had sung on the remix version of the recent single by Selena Gomez and Kygo “It Ain’t Me”.

The single was released just last week making Selena’s fans very excited and its Vin’s fans’ turn to get excited. Vin posted the link on his Facebook page with which he wrote, “All love...”

He wrote more details on his Instagram about the song, “WOW!!!! The new Kygo mix is up on my Facebook page. I stepped out of my comfort zone for this one, haha. Let me know what you think," he wrote. "Thank you Kygo for producing this 2017 HIT! Thank you for believing in me enough to ask me to sing. Thank you Selena Gomez for bringing that beautiful and magical voice. Pained and celebratory simultaneously. I followed your lead when I went into the booth...”

This will not be Diesel’s last stint. He has been working on his singing with Nicky Jam. He also revealed toLate Late Show host James Corden that he's keen to make a big reveal on Carpool Karaoke.