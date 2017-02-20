Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals At Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy And Others

On February 20 is the first President's Day under President Donald J. Trump. The Presidents' Day is also Washington's Birthday and is a United States federal holiday. The federal holiday takes place on the third Monday of February to celebrate George Washington, the first President of the United States. He was born on February 22, 1732. The holiday is widely known as Presidents' Day and got expanded to remember all US Presidents.

As with all holidays, retailers adopt Presidents' Day for sales events. Best Buy is offering for instance a big 4-Day Presidents' Day 2017 sale that kicked off midnight at Friday.

Featured deals in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale include several deals on Apple products. Customers can get $150 in savings when activating a new iPhone 7, get a 21.5" iMac Retina 4K, Core i5, 8GB, 1TB HDD for $1,299.99, save $75 on select iPad Pro 9.7 tablets, get a $749.99 13.3" Apple MacBook Air Core i5, 8GB, 128GB or a $949.99 13.3" MacBook Air Core i5, 8GB, 256GB. See all Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 deals.

Amazon deals today include 25% on a RavPower 22000mAh External Battery Pack and refurbished HP OMEN 17.3" Full-HD Intel i7 GTX965M Gaming Laptop are almost 50% off. PC gamers can get this HP Omen for $799.99 on Presidents' Day.

The My Arcade GamePad Classic Wireless Controller for the NES Classic Edition Gaming System is on sale for $14.99 on amazon.com today. Consumers still hunting for a Nintendo NES Classic, can find the latest information about availability in the updated NES Classic Shopping Guide.

Other stores that have launched Presidents' Day 2017 sales on Thursday include Walmart, Target, Macy's and Kohl's. Walmart is calling on consumers to make the most out of their tax refund. Deals site Woot.com hosts a special "Pre-sidents Day sale" with Presidential deals starting at $10.

Find below more Presidents' Day 2017 sales and deals available today. We will update this Presidents' Day deals guide with new deals as they become available.

Presidents' Day Sales and Deals

Amazon Presidents' Day 2017 Sale

Sam's Club Presidents' Day 2017 Sale

The Sam's Club Presidents' Day 2017 deals offer discounts of up to $1,100 on furniture, mattresses and major appliances online at samsclub.com.

Walmart Presidents' Day 2017 Sale

The Walmart Presidents' Day 2017 sale has launched on walmart.com. Walmart wants consumers to spend their 2017 tax refund with them. The $998 70" Vizio E70-E3 120Hz 4K Ultra HD Smartcast TV is a great deal to do that.

Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 Sale

The 4-Day Best Buy Presidents' Day sale kicked off at bestbuy.com. The deals include steep discounts on Apple products and on TVs. Save up to $500 on 4K TVs as well as several savings on Apple laptops. The 58" Samsung UN58J5190AFXZA 1080p Smart TV is a special deal at $449.99.

Woot Presidents' Day 2017 Sale

The Woot.com deals site offers a series of "Pre-sidents Day" deals across many product categories. Deals start at under $10. A special sale on refurbished Samsung TVs features deals that start at $79.99. Lenovo Laptops start at $169.99 in special Lenovo sale.

Target Presidents' Day 2017 Sale

Customers can save up to 30% off furniture, patio & home items and get extra 10% off during the Target Presidents' Day sale on target.com. Customers can also save $10 when spending $50 on Lego Batman items. Target also offers a series of discounts on Apple products. The Apple Watch Series 1 is $70 off and the savings on iPad Pro are $150.

Sears Presidents' Day 2017 Sale

Shoppers can save up 40% off appliances, up to 25% off small kitchen appliances and up to 60% off mattresses on sears.com.

Macy's Presidents' Day 2017 Sale

The Macy's Presidents Day sale offers extra 20% off with promo code PRES at macys.com.

Kohl's Presidents' Day 2017 Sale

The Kohl's Presidents' Day ends online at kohls.com features deals across the whole store. Customers spending $100 or more can take off 20% with code QUICK.

Note, the correct spelling is Presidents' Day and not President's Day. The latter is the old way, when the holiday was in celebration of Washington's birthday and not for all US Presidents.