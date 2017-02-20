Six UFOs Fly Past the ISS

 
 

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 9:53am CST

 

Six UFOs flyied past ISS, claimed conspiracy theorists

NASA is often accused of hiding aliens’ existence and recently a video showed UFO near ISS being replaced with other images.

This is what conspiracy theorists claim and according to them the video clip had UFOs in it just a few second before the agency’s live stream stopped working. It was a 31 seconds video that focused on outside of ISS when 6 glowing orbs passed near the camera.

The scene was first detected by a YouTube user who shared it with Secure Team 10. Tyler from SecureTeam said that the were 6 large objects passing by ISS were UFOs.

NASA said that these were ice particles which were as large as icebergs. Tyler also said that NASA deliberately cut that part of the live feed and replaced it with briefing room’s view. The video showed ISS flying in the dark space giving an external view.

James Oberg said that its space dandruff, James was NASA's employee in 1990s who posted his views in an article on Atlas Obscura. He explained that such dandruff is a result of a tether that broke in 1996 due to satellite’s damage.

According to him these tethers are believed to be UFOs. Though, NASA experts have their own explanations, but alien hunters believe that the large objects were UFOs.

According to MailOnline, similar sighting happened in January when another American citizen named John Craddick detected an object flying near ISS when he was teaching his friend about the use of NASA live feed. He said that he has watched several feeds by NASA, but he never detected such object before.

He said the object was small, but after 25 seconds it got bigger, and no human can fly so high that made him sure that it was a UFO.

Though one can’t explain such objects that we see just for few seconds, but alien hunters are convinced that the detected objects are UFOs.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

