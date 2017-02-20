These Six Foods Can Make You Thinner and Younger

The health of your gut is of the essence when it comes to ideal digestion. Just by improving your gut microbiome, you reduce your fat, retard aging and also boost the immune system, according to MailOnline.

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

Given below are six foods that can help you improve your GI tract health, speed up fat loss and reap the benefits of longevity:

1. Kefir: It is a probiotic milk drink. Also it is a much better version of most such drinks which are laced with sugar. Kefir grains are added to cow’s or goat’s milk. It is very different from cereal grains though. While yogurt is lauded as a wonder food, kefir is even better than this. Its gut-friendly bacteria and yeast-rich culture make it the most powerful food on earth.

2. Yogurt: The grand-daddy of health foods, yogurt when consumed leads to stronger bones and satiety. Also it is the ideal solution for lactose intolerance. It contains live bacteria that stabilize and add to gut fauna and flora.

3. Natto Beans: Fermented soybeans that are a part and parcel of Japanese culture, they do not have too great a flavor yet they pack a powerful punch as far as healthiness is concerned. Besides increasing bone density, they also contain vitamin K.

4. Sauerkraut: Shredded cabbage which is soaked in vinegar is a very salubrious item for overall health. Europeans especially love this acidic food. The fiber and vitamin C ensure that it leads to weight loss and healthy, glowing skin.

5. Miso Soup: A concoction made of fermented soybeans, miso soup also contains a fungus termed koji. Since this food item is high in protein and fiber, it leads to weight loss and optimum digestion.

6. Kimchi: A fermented, spice-filled side dish that hails from Korea, this food item is made from cabbage. The lactic acid in it is something that makes it something that allows salivation to occur in copious amounts thereby starting the digestion process in the mouth.