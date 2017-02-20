 
 

Spectacles By Snapchat Available To Buy Online In USA

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 10:29am CST

 

A great news for “Snap-ees” in USA! Snapchat’s spectacles were a worldwide hit, the initial sales alone emptied out the production warehouses of the manufacturer. Snapchat’s spectacles are an amazing innovation which allow you to make 10-second videos right away and then upload it to snapchat as your story through wireless connection.

Unfortunately, the spectacles could only be bought by colorful vending machines and people all around the world set out to hunt them around their area. Now, snapchat has finally opened online sale of the sensational spectacles but only in USA. Go to spectacles.com, the official website of Snapchat’s spectacles and buy the product.

The spectacles are available in Black, Coral, and Teal color themes for $130, a fair price. One thing to keep in mind is that snapchat restricts six spectacles per buyer for now. The website will stop the user from buying anymore spectacles if the address or the user has six previous purchases.

The spectacles were a huge success when released last September, mostly because they were a very cheaper alternative to Google’s smart-glasses. A ring around the lens glows brightly when a video is being captured and the video itself is captured by an advanced video processing technology.

The video is captured in a circular motion, with means that rotating your smartphone while watching the video will not change the orientation, the video will remain in the same orientation as the eyes are. Snapchat started branding itself as “Snap” last year, since then, the company has made it very clear that the application Snapchat and the spectacles are not their limit. It seems that the company is looking to move largely into the camera and creative smart-wearables industry.

