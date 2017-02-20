 
 

Spin Master Takes Home 3 Awards At New York Toy Fair

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 11:42am CST

 

Spin Master Takes Home 3 Awards at New York Toy Fair
This past weekend, Spin Master Corporation, one of the world's leading children's entertainment companies, was recognized with three Toy of the Year awards at Toy Fair New York City. The company, who is known for their elusive Hatchimal toys, created quite a stir in stores and online with their surprise hit of the Christmas season. What you might not have known is that they are actually behind many other popular toys as well.

The company was nominated for nine awards across eight categories. According to Yahoo, they won for: Innovative Toy of the Year for Hatchimals; Vehicle of the Year - Star Wars X-Wing vs. Death Star, Rebel Assault branded Air Hogs and License of the Year for PAW Patrol.

"At Spin Master, we are innovators, continually pushing the boundaries of creativity and fun," said Ben Gadbois, Global President & COO. "This has been an exceptional year for the company and it is an incredible honor to have our work recognized by the industry with 3 TOTY awards."

Indeed, Hatchimals were still the most talked about toys during the fair. Last year that won for Innovative Toy of the Year with the Meccano Meccanoid 2.0 and the Activity Toy of the Year for Bunchems. Still, nothing can beat what the Hatchimal did - or can it? Toy Fair is the place to find out. They are debuting some new toys there as well, so you might be able to see what their next big toy is - and if recent years are any indication, you can get one early so that you can beat the Christmas rush.

Spin Master is one of the most awarded companies, they have 82 Toy of the Year Nominations, winning 21 across all categories - that includes 13 nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year, the most ever. The company is still growing and changing, emboldened by the success of Hatchimals, and they are a force to be reckoned with for these titles for the next few years.

The team at Spin Master is no stranger to awards, they received Toy of the Year for Hatchimals, Pre-School Toy of the Year for the PAW Patrol PAW Patroller and License of the Year for PAW Patrol at the UK Toy Industry Awards. 

