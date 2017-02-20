 
 

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need To Know About

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 12:01pm CST

 

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know About
Your guide to know everything about this year’s Oscars

This year’s Oscar awards are already different from the past two years primarily because there are more black actors nominated than the previous two year’s combined. Apart from being a celebration of diversity, people are already picking out their favorites among the nominees. Mal Gibson has been allegedly reembraced by the Academy which has nominated him for the war biopic Hacksaw Ridge and there are already huge snubs which everyone is disappointed about. Are we missing anything? Right now we are all just waiting for the Oscars to happen already and the best way is to know everything there is to know about the ceremony this year.

The Host

Hosting the Academy awards for the first time ever is the host of the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel hosted the Emmy Awards in 2016 and even made a pun about the Academy awards. This did not earn him any negative points and instead earned him the host position. Once he got the gig, Jimmy tweeted; “Yes, I am hosting the Oscars. This is not a prank. And if it is, my revenge on @TheAcademy will be terrible& sweet. Thx to @alsformalwear.”

The Nominees

The most-nominated film of the year, La La Land, is up for 14 Oscars. Moonlight is another tough contender, nominated in eight categories, and is viewed by many as the biggest threat to La La Land’s Best Picture win. In the Best Actor category, film buffs are divided in a close competition between such heavyweights as Denzel Washington (Fences), Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) and Gosling (La La Land). Emma Stone (La La Land) faces competition in the Best Actress category from Natalie Portman (Jackie), Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins), Isabelle Huppert (Elle) and Ruth Negga (Loving).

The Presenters

Some of the best known names in Hollywood are all set to present at this year’s Oscars, including Amy Adams, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Janelle Monae and Charlize Theron. Chris Evans, Halle Berry, Riz Ahmed, John Cho, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson and Kate McKinnon among others.

The Performers

All this year’s nominees for best original score are also set to perform at this year’s Oscars Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting and Lin Manuel Miranda with Auli'i Cravalho.
So, tune in to this year’s Oscars to turn in on the movie magic.

