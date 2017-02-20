 
 

Scientists Are Ready To Capture The First Ever Image Of Black Hole

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 2:55pm CST | by , Updated: Feb 20 2017, 3:03pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole
A supermassive black hole is depicted in this artist's concept. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
 

It could take until the beginning of 2018 before we see the first real photo of a black hole

Scientists believe they are on the verge of obtaining the first ever image of a black hole.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

By stitching together data collected from radio telescopes scattered around the world, researchers are hoping to produce the first actuall image of a black hole in April this year.

The radio telescopes of this large-scale project are collectively known as Event Horizon Telescope and they will simultaneously observe a monstrous black hole at the center of our galaxy from 5 to 14 April. 

The black hole, called Sagittarius A, is about 4 million times massive than sun and is located 26,000 light years away from Earth. Sagittarius A has never been seen directly but scientists know it exists due to its effect on nearby stars. 

“There's great excitement. We've been fashioning our virtual telescope for almost two decades now, and in April we're going to make the observations that we think have the first real chance of bringing a black hole's event horizon into focus.” Project leader Sheperd Doeleman from Massachusetts Institute of Technology told BBC News.

Black holes are one of the most fascinating objects in the universe that lie in the core of the gigantic galaxies. Black holes are almost invisible bodies and researchers cannot directly observe them with X-ray telescopes that use light to detect an object. Their gravitational field is so dense that not even light can escape.

Researchers can, however, infer their presence by detecting their effect on other matter nearby. For instance, a star that strays too close to a black hole will be ripped apart by its gravitational force.

To produce the first image of a black hole, Event Horizon Telescope will use a technique called interferometry. The technique combines data from various sources to create a pattern which can be measured and analyzed. The data will be recorded onto hard drives and will sent to MIT Haystack Observatory in Massachusetts for further processing.

“Our hard-drive modules hold the capacity of about 100 standard laptops," said Vincent Fish from MIT Haystack Observatory.

"We have multiple modules at each telescope and we have numerous telescopes in the array. So, ultimately, we're talking about 10,000 laptops of data.”

We could expect to see the first image of a black hole at the end of the year or perhaps the start of 2018.

 

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Scientists Invent Technique to Carry Protein Instructions into a Cell

Scientists Invent Technique to Carry Protein Instructions into a Cell

4 hours ago

Giving Up Smartphone may Trigger PTSD Symptoms in Youngsters

Giving Up Smartphone may Trigger PTSD Symptoms in Youngsters

4 hours ago

These Six Foods Can Make You Thinner and Younger

These Six Foods Can Make You Thinner and Younger

4 hours ago

Cosmic Rays can Crash your Computer or Mobile Devices

Cosmic Rays can Crash your Computer or Mobile Devices

4 hours ago

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know About

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know About

3 hours ago

2018 BMW i3 Spied Testing First Time

2018 BMW i3 Spied Testing First Time

3 hours ago

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Spied First Time

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Spied First Time

3 hours ago

Spin Master Takes Home 3 Awards at New York Toy Fair

Spin Master Takes Home 3 Awards at New York Toy Fair

3 hours ago

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents&#039; Day 2017

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents' Day 2017

3 hours ago

Tesla Solar Roof: Release Date, Cost and Everything You Need to Know

Tesla Solar Roof: Release Date, Cost and Everything You Need to Know

3 hours ago

Why Do People Procrastinate - And Can We Change?

Why Do People Procrastinate - And Can We Change?

3 hours ago

Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back at Critics of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos

Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back at Critics of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos

4 hours ago

Spectacles by Snapchat available to buy online in USA

Spectacles by Snapchat available to buy online in USA

4 hours ago

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

4 hours ago

What are Snapchat Spectacles And Why You Should Buy Them?

What are Snapchat Spectacles And Why You Should Buy Them?

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents&#039; Day 2017

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents' Day 2017




Latest Science News

Scientists Invent Technique to Carry Protein Instructions into a Cell

Scientists Invent Technique to Carry Protein Instructions into a Cell

4 hours ago

Giving Up Smartphone may Trigger PTSD Symptoms in Youngsters

Giving Up Smartphone may Trigger PTSD Symptoms in Youngsters

4 hours ago

These Six Foods Can Make You Thinner and Younger

These Six Foods Can Make You Thinner and Younger

4 hours ago

Cosmic Rays can Crash your Computer or Mobile Devices

Cosmic Rays can Crash your Computer or Mobile Devices

4 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know About

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know About

3 hours ago

2018 BMW i3 Spied Testing First Time

2018 BMW i3 Spied Testing First Time

3 hours ago

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Spied First Time

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Spied First Time

3 hours ago

Spin Master Takes Home 3 Awards at New York Toy Fair

Spin Master Takes Home 3 Awards at New York Toy Fair

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook