 
 

Grayton Automatic Watches An Admirable Accessory For All

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 6:49pm CST | by , in Shopping | Shopping Tips

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Grayton Automatic Watches an Admirable Accessory for All
 

We live in a fast-paced wardrobe world where few fashions stand the test of time. One exception, however, lies in the world of watches. This is a unique “tech-cessory” category where form and function converge—optimally with an enduring design aesthetic that can easily evolve with the fickle style scene. 

Don't Miss: The Best Presidents' Day Sales 2017

While both the fashion and technology industries are veritably sustained by our collective lust for the latest and greatest, there’s just something special about a top-quality timepiece that allows it to remain a constant in our life—persisting on our wrists while other accessories come and go with each season.

And, it’s certainly the quality of a watch that qualifies which are keepers and which get cut. One watch company that understands the mission-critical nature of craftsmanship is Grayton, which is a purveyor of fine automatic watches that are as classic as they are cool.

Unlike a quartz watch that’s powered by a battery, an automatic watch is powered by the wearer’s own wrist movements that, in turn, power the internal mechanisms of the watch. The watch then collects and stores this energy to keep the watch functional. It is an elegant orchestrated process whereby gears and movements all work together, each relying on the movement and gear of the former. Alternatively, the wearer can opt to wind the side switch manually.

While there are a great number of designs in the Grayton line with both men, women and unisex options available, there are a few I’ve been able to personally test and have grown quite partial to. Grayton’s White Dial & Stainless Steel Bracelet option, priced at $255, makes the perfect practical decoration for any wrist is both casual and dressy situations. With a satin white dial with stylish blue hands in a stainless steel case paired with a sleek silver bracelet, this automatic watch is admirable for its ubiquitous appeal. The open stainless steel case back beckons you to admire the precision and workmanship of the automatic mechanisms that power the watch. It adeptly stores the energy from wrist movements to help ensure it’ll last a lifetime, and its waterproof qualities mean it won’t expire from being accidentally worn in the shower, the ocean and other soggy situations.

Another model I’m madly in love with is the sophisticated Green Color Gradient Dial & Stainless Steel Bracelet ($255). Both men and women will love the sunray-brushed gradient black to green dial that’s a real attention-getter. The multi-colored ombre effect elegantly transitions from black around the perimeter to a rich jewel-tone green that brightens toward the center of the dial, and is accented with white hands and numbers. Similar to the White Dial watch, this design also boasts a silver stainless steel case and bracelet and case, as well as an open peek-a-boo case back allowing you to marvel at the auto-mechanisms within. Because there’s no need for a battery, there’s no part to replace time and time again.

In a day and age where it’s difficult to stand out in a crowded marketplace, which certainly holds true among the worldwide watchmaker set, Grayton is making an indelible mark by upholding timeless technologies in an impressive form factor. It’s clearly their time to shine.

~~~

***Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above were provided at no cost to accommodate this review, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.***

Photo copyright: Grayton Automatic Watches

Comments

Buy Now on Amazon

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/55" rel="author">Merilee Kern</a>
Merilee Kern, Executive Editor & Producer of The Luxe List International News Syndicate, is a lifestyle, leisure and consumer goods expert who reports on noteworthy travel experiences, products, services and events at all price points – from the highly affordable to the luxury extreme. She keeps her finger on the pulse of what’s trending across all leisure and lifestyle product, service and travel categories to inform, enlighten and entertain. Also an award-winning author, APP developer, owner of a thriving communications agency, a two-time fitness champion and a proud mother of two, Merilee is the very definition of a renaissance woman. She may be reached online at www.TheLuxeList.com. Follow her on Twitter here: www.Twitter.com/LuxeListEditor and Facebook here: www.Facebook.com/TheLuxeList.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Valentine&#039;s Gift Ideas For When You&#039;re Really Broke

Valentine's Gift Ideas For When You're Really Broke

Feb 7 2017, 11:41am CST

Courtesy 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc.

Tasty Valentine’s Day Gifts with Direct-to-Door Delivery

Feb 1 2017, 9:06pm CST

Courtesy Roseshire

11 Endearing Valentine’s Day Gifts & Gets

Feb 1 2017, 8:35pm CST

Nintendo Switch Pre-order launched at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Pre-order launched at GameStop

Jan 13 2017, 7:23am CST

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

3 hours ago, 2:55pm CST

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know About

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know About

6 hours ago, 12:01pm CST

2018 BMW i3 Spied Testing First Time

2018 BMW i3 Spied Testing First Time

6 hours ago, 11:58am CST

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Spied First Time

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Spied First Time

6 hours ago, 11:53am CST

Spin Master Takes Home 3 Awards at New York Toy Fair

Spin Master Takes Home 3 Awards at New York Toy Fair

7 hours ago, 11:42am CST

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents&#039; Day 2017

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents' Day 2017

7 hours ago, 11:32am CST

Tesla Solar Roof: Release Date, Cost and Everything You Need to Know

Tesla Solar Roof: Release Date, Cost and Everything You Need to Know

7 hours ago, 11:27am CST

Why Do People Procrastinate - And Can We Change?

Why Do People Procrastinate - And Can We Change?

7 hours ago, 11:12am CST

Scientists Invent Technique to Carry Protein Instructions into a Cell

Scientists Invent Technique to Carry Protein Instructions into a Cell

8 hours ago, 10:45am CST

Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back at Critics of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos

Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back at Critics of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos

8 hours ago, 10:29am CST

Spectacles by Snapchat available to buy online in USA

Spectacles by Snapchat available to buy online in USA

8 hours ago, 10:29am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents&#039; Day 2017

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents' Day 2017




Shopping Tips

Valentine&#039;s Gift Ideas For When You&#039;re Really Broke

Valentine's Gift Ideas For When You're Really Broke

Feb 7 2017, 11:41am CST

Courtesy 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc.

Tasty Valentine’s Day Gifts with Direct-to-Door Delivery

Feb 1 2017, 9:06pm CST

Courtesy Roseshire

11 Endearing Valentine’s Day Gifts & Gets

Feb 1 2017, 8:35pm CST

Nintendo Switch Pre-order launched at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Pre-order launched at GameStop

Jan 13 2017, 7:23am CST

More Shopping Tips Stories




Latest News

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

3 hours ago, 2:55pm CST

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know About

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know About

6 hours ago, 12:01pm CST

2018 BMW i3 Spied Testing First Time

2018 BMW i3 Spied Testing First Time

6 hours ago, 11:58am CST

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Spied First Time

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Spied First Time

6 hours ago, 11:53am CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook