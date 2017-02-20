Hair Havoc No More with Dr. Marder Scalp Therapy

Winter weather, and the subsequent use of indoor heat to stay warm, can have an extreme drying effect on the skin—and this most certainly includes the scalp. For those who already suffer from sensitive scalps or are susceptible to environmental and weather changes in general, the result can be scalp skin that’s dry, itchy and downright unattractive. Then there are the more serious matters like psoriasis and other scalp concerns causing incessant scratching that’s not only annoying, but also possibly damaging to the skin and hair follicles within. Plus, all of that scratching often loosens dead skin, resulting in unsightly and embarrassing flaking that’s visible on the head and often falls onto furniture and clothing.

Aside from changes in weather and other environmental factors, and even stress, which can trigger a scary scalp, according to the Cleveland Clinic the most common reasons for a dry, itchy scalp include dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis (yeast overgrowth), psoriasis, tinea capitis (fungal infection) and even allergic reactions. Dandruff may also be caused by excess sebum and even by certain hair products that cause irritation known as contact dermatitis.

While for the majority an itchy scalp is not a major health concern or caused by medical issues, scratching too hard and too often can cause damage and create red, raw patches that are certainly unsightly. And, even if non-serious scalp issues like standard dandruff are left untreated, it’s still possible to develop secondary issues like a fungal infection.

Given how pervasive this problem is in one form or another, people indelibly search for solutions to alleviate those itchy, flaky un-sexy scalp issues. It’s no surprise that the global hair care market rang in around $83.1 billion USD last year, alone. In recent years, dandruff shampoo sales reached a staggering 93.99 million units.



Ever on the hunt for consumer goods that solve ubiquitous annoyances, I’ve recently come across a solution developed by dermatologist Dr. Gary L. Marder, whose Scalp Therapy Total Relief Shampoo and Conditioner products are specially-designed to provide potent, professional-grade relief to everyone—even those who cannot get into a dermatologist’s office with regularity to rectify itchy, irritating scalp conditions that can impede hair growth. The Dr. Marder Total Relief-brand products contain a proprietary botanical complex that includes a unique formula of natural extracts, vitamins and antioxidants like resveratrol, citric acid, coriander fruit oil and coconut oil, that help relieve dryness and dandruff while soothing and healing scalp skin to prevent those infuriating scratch sessions.

Dr. Marder Scalp Therapy’s proprietary formula is different from other over-the-counter dandruff products on the market. Most notably, the shampoo contains maximum strength hydrocortisone—a highly effective corticosteroid remedy used to treat psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis and other conditions that can cause scalp swelling, itching and redness among other ailments. These Total Relief Shampoo and Conditioner products also don’t contain sulfates or common irritants found in a great number of hair products.

The system essentially bridges the gap between traditional dandruff treatments and those who need “a little something more” to nourish and rectify incessantly dry, flaky and scaling skin. Dr. Marder’s Total Relief system is a soothing solution that actually helps scalp skin begin healing from environmental dehydration and the abuse of rough treatment, promoting new hair growth in kind.

We all know that a healthy scalp is vital to growing and maintaining a healthy head of beautiful, shiny hair, and Dr. Marder Scalp Therapy Total Relief Shampoo and Conditioner system is one sure-fire step in that direction.

