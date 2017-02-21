 
 

Apple's Siri Assistant To Leap Amazon Echo

Apple's Siri Assistant To Leap Amazon Echo
Editor's Comment: Will be hard for Apple to beat Amazon. It's too late.

US tech giant Apple is reportedly not working on Siri-powered speaker just like Amazon Echo, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based speaker that can be controlled by voice.

"The future goal of the technology is to utilize Siri as an 'omnipresent AI assistant across devices' rather than have a central hub," Times reported on last week. 

How Siri would become omnipresent is not known at this point. Earlier this week, Apple acquired Israel-based start-up RealFace that develops deep learning-based face authentication technology.

Set up in 2014 by Adi Eckhouse Barzilai and Aviv Mader, RealFace has developed a facial recognition software that offers users a smart biometric login, aiming to make passwords redundant when accessing mobile devices or PCs, as reported yesterday.

