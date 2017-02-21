NASA to Reveal new Exciting Exoplanet Discovery this Week

NASA has hinted at discovery of something exciting related to planets that orbit stars other than our sun, known as exoplanets.

Don't Miss: The Best Presidents' Day Sales 2017

The US space agency said it will hold a news conference to present the findings at the agency's headquarters in Washington on Wednesday.

Prominent NASA scientists, astronomers and a professor of planetary science and physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology will participate at the briefing.

NASA has also invited media and the public to ask questions during the briefing on Twitter using the hashtag #askNASA.

Following the briefing, a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) about exoplanets will be held with scientists available to answer questions in English and Spanish, NASA said.

Details of these findings will also be published in the journal Nature on the same day NASA hosts the briefing.

The NASA Exoplanets briefing is at 1pm EST Wednesday, Feb. 22. NASA will present new findings on planets that orbit stars other than our sun, known as exoplanets. The event will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

The NASA exoplanet briefing participants are:

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington

Michael Gillon, astronomer at the University of Liege in Belgium

Sean Carey, manager of NASA's Spitzer Science Center at Caltech/IPAC, Pasadena, California

Nikole Lewis, astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore

Sara Seager, professor of planetary science and physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge