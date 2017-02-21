 
 

NASA To Reveal New Exciting Exoplanet Discovery This Week

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 12:45am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA to Reveal new Exciting Exoplanet Discovery this Week
Credit: NASA
 

NASA has hinted at discovery of something exciting related to planets that orbit stars other than our sun, known as exoplanets.

Don't Miss: The Best Presidents' Day Sales 2017

The US space agency said it will hold a news conference to present the findings at the agency's headquarters in Washington on Wednesday.

Prominent NASA scientists, astronomers and a professor of planetary science and physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology will participate at the briefing.

NASA has also invited media and the public to ask questions during the briefing on Twitter using the hashtag #askNASA.

Following the briefing, a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) about exoplanets will be held with scientists available to answer questions in English and Spanish, NASA said.

Details of these findings will also be published in the journal Nature on the same day NASA hosts the briefing.

The NASA Exoplanets briefing is at 1pm EST Wednesday, Feb. 22. NASA will present new findings on planets that orbit stars other than our sun, known as exoplanets. The event will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

The NASA exoplanet briefing participants are:

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington

Michael Gillon, astronomer at the University of Liege in Belgium

Sean Carey, manager of NASA's Spitzer Science Center at Caltech/IPAC, Pasadena, California

Nikole Lewis, astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore

Sara Seager, professor of planetary science and physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Hair Havoc No More with Dr. Marder Scalp Therapy

Hair Havoc No More with Dr. Marder Scalp Therapy

5 hours ago

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

9 hours ago, 2:55pm CST

Scientists Invent Technique to Carry Protein Instructions into a Cell

Scientists Invent Technique to Carry Protein Instructions into a Cell

14 hours ago, 10:45am CST

Giving Up Smartphone may Trigger PTSD Symptoms in Youngsters

Giving Up Smartphone may Trigger PTSD Symptoms in Youngsters

14 hours ago, 10:26am CST

Share Photos, Videos, GIFs via new WhatsApp Status Now

Share Photos, Videos, GIFs via new WhatsApp Status Now

7 minutes ago

Apple&#039;s Siri Assistant To Leap Amazon Echo

Apple's Siri Assistant To Leap Amazon Echo

10 minutes ago

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing with AMG V8

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing with AMG V8

3 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz to Let 20 Customers Drive its Urban eTruck for a Year

Mercedes-Benz to Let 20 Customers Drive its Urban eTruck for a Year

3 hours ago

Cadillac XT3 SUV Spotted Testing on Road

Cadillac XT3 SUV Spotted Testing on Road

3 hours ago

2019 BMW 3 Series Spotted Testing in Snow

2019 BMW 3 Series Spotted Testing in Snow

3 hours ago

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know About

Oscars 2017: Everything You Need to Know About

12 hours ago, 12:01pm CST

2018 BMW i3 Spied Testing First Time

2018 BMW i3 Spied Testing First Time

12 hours ago, 11:58am CST

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Spied First Time

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Spied First Time

12 hours ago, 11:53am CST

Spin Master Takes Home 3 Awards at New York Toy Fair

Spin Master Takes Home 3 Awards at New York Toy Fair

13 hours ago, 11:42am CST

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents&#039; Day 2017

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents' Day 2017

13 hours ago, 11:32am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents&#039; Day 2017

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents' Day 2017




Latest Science News

Hair Havoc No More with Dr. Marder Scalp Therapy

Hair Havoc No More with Dr. Marder Scalp Therapy

5 hours ago

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

9 hours ago, 2:55pm CST

Scientists Invent Technique to Carry Protein Instructions into a Cell

Scientists Invent Technique to Carry Protein Instructions into a Cell

14 hours ago, 10:45am CST

Giving Up Smartphone may Trigger PTSD Symptoms in Youngsters

Giving Up Smartphone may Trigger PTSD Symptoms in Youngsters

14 hours ago, 10:26am CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Share Photos, Videos, GIFs via new WhatsApp Status Now

Share Photos, Videos, GIFs via new WhatsApp Status Now

7 minutes ago

Apple&#039;s Siri Assistant To Leap Amazon Echo

Apple's Siri Assistant To Leap Amazon Echo

10 minutes ago

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing with AMG V8

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing with AMG V8

3 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz to Let 20 Customers Drive its Urban eTruck for a Year

Mercedes-Benz to Let 20 Customers Drive its Urban eTruck for a Year

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook