 
 

Victoria's Secret To Open First Flagship Stores In China

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 4:08am CST | by , Updated: Feb 21 2017, 4:13am CST, in News | Latest Business News

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Victoria&#039;s Secret To Open First Flagship Stores in China
Credit: Victoria's Secret
 

L Brand teases first stores in China. Victoria's Secret Angels will make a trip to China for the opening.

Victoria's Secret announced today to open the first flagship stores in Mainland China. L Brand will setup the first stores in Shanghai and Chengdu. China is for American brands a huge growth market.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

Apple would not be able to report record sales numbers without China. Same is true for American fashion brands that have already entered China. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 was already paying tribute to the upcoming stores. The lingerie brand had several Chinese models walk the runway including Liu WenSui HeXiao Wen Ju.

Tencent has streamed the show online in China and millions have watched it. China is definitely aware of the Victoria's Secret brand ahead of the store openings.

Victoria's Secret lingerie is already available in China online through Alibaba's Tmall. Victoria's Secret operates small concept stores in China selling accessories, but no lingerie. L Brands has not yet revealed when exactly the first Victoria's Secret flagship stores will open in China. Watch the teaser video below, announcing the Chinese stores.

The video features several Victoria's Secret models including Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Lais Ribeiro and Josephine Skriver.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

19 hours ago, 9:50am CST

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

1 day ago, 12:40am CST

Samsung Heir Arrested in Corruption Probe

Samsung Heir Arrested in Corruption Probe

3 days ago, 1:11am CST

Sears Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 is All About Savings on Appliances

Sears Presidents' Day Sale 2017 is All About Savings on Appliances

3 days ago, 10:32am CST

Guy Grades Apology Letter of Ex, Creating Viral Hit

Guy Grades Apology Letter of Ex, Creating Viral Hit

1 hour ago

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

3 hours ago

Poaching Drives Huge 80% Decline in Elephant Population in Gabon

Poaching Drives Huge 80% Decline in Elephant Population in Gabon

3 hours ago

Culinary Cultural Immersion a Foodie-Forward Travel Trend

Culinary Cultural Immersion a Foodie-Forward Travel Trend

3 hours ago

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

3 hours ago

NASA to Reveal new Exciting Exoplanet Discovery this Week

NASA to Reveal new Exciting Exoplanet Discovery this Week

4 hours ago

Share Photos, Videos, GIFs via new WhatsApp Status Now

Share Photos, Videos, GIFs via new WhatsApp Status Now

4 hours ago

Apple&#039;s Siri Assistant To Leap Amazon Echo

Apple's Siri Assistant To Leap Amazon Echo

4 hours ago

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing with AMG V8

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing with AMG V8

8 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz to Let 20 Customers Drive its Urban eTruck for a Year

Mercedes-Benz to Let 20 Customers Drive its Urban eTruck for a Year

8 hours ago

Cadillac XT3 SUV Spotted Testing on Road

Cadillac XT3 SUV Spotted Testing on Road

8 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now




Latest Business News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

19 hours ago, 9:50am CST

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

1 day ago, 12:40am CST

Samsung Heir Arrested in Corruption Probe

Samsung Heir Arrested in Corruption Probe

3 days ago, 1:11am CST

Sears Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 is All About Savings on Appliances

Sears Presidents' Day Sale 2017 is All About Savings on Appliances

3 days ago, 10:32am CST

More Latest Business News Stories




Latest News

Guy Grades Apology Letter of Ex, Creating Viral Hit

Guy Grades Apology Letter of Ex, Creating Viral Hit

1 hour ago

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

3 hours ago

Poaching Drives Huge 80% Decline in Elephant Population in Gabon

Poaching Drives Huge 80% Decline in Elephant Population in Gabon

3 hours ago

Culinary Cultural Immersion a Foodie-Forward Travel Trend

Culinary Cultural Immersion a Foodie-Forward Travel Trend

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook