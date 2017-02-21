Victoria's Secret To Open First Flagship Stores In China

Victoria's Secret announced today to open the first flagship stores in Mainland China. L Brand will setup the first stores in Shanghai and Chengdu. China is for American brands a huge growth market.

Apple would not be able to report record sales numbers without China. Same is true for American fashion brands that have already entered China. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 was already paying tribute to the upcoming stores. The lingerie brand had several Chinese models walk the runway including Liu Wen, Sui He, Xiao Wen Ju.

Tencent has streamed the show online in China and millions have watched it. China is definitely aware of the Victoria's Secret brand ahead of the store openings.

Victoria's Secret lingerie is already available in China online through Alibaba's Tmall. Victoria's Secret operates small concept stores in China selling accessories, but no lingerie. L Brands has not yet revealed when exactly the first Victoria's Secret flagship stores will open in China. Watch the teaser video below, announcing the Chinese stores.

The video features several Victoria's Secret models including Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Lais Ribeiro and Josephine Skriver.