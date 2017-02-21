 
 

Alleged Galaxy S8 Image Leaks Showing Off Missing Home Button

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 6:43am CST

 

This may well be the Galaxy S8, but only time will tell for sure

A new photo has turned up online that claims to be a shot of the actual Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone. This photo shows the rotn of a device that has very narrow bezels, something that the Galaxy S8 has long been rumored to feature.

The display of the smartphone is pushed as far to the bezels as possible while still leaving room for the sensors at the top and the on screen buttons to control the device. The bottom section of the screen appears to be meant for on-screen buttons and navigation buttons.

The top bezel of the smartphone is festooned with sensors, earpiece, and the front camera lens. It does appear that the back button is on the right side which is a departure from most Android phones, but something that Samsung has always done. Rumors continue to suggest that the Galaxy S8 will be revealed on March 29 and then go on sale in April. The smartphone will have a curved Super AMOLED screen, and the fingerprint sensor is moved to the rear of the phone. Leaked images of cases claiming to be for the Galaxy S8 have shown a spot beside the rear camera that is supposed to be for the fingerprint scanner. The device is tipped to run Android 7.0 and to charge with a USB Type-C port.

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

