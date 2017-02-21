King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Official Trailer Released

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword has slowly crept up on audience and the official trailer of the movie has been released. With special CGI effects and epic battle scenes, the movie promises an entertaining and thrilling tale that makes the fan look forward to going to the theaters.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The trailer begins with a dark view of a castle. We hear a man asking someone to listen to him. We see Eric Bana as the King with his wife and young son. The scene changes to night where a bewildered King is asking his wife to take their son and do what he says which is flee.

The king takes his son and wife and take them out while the castle in under siege. The king glances at a masked figure while the young prince watches his mother fall to her death. The young Arthur awakes as a young man from his nightmare.

A woman asks if he had seen what he needed to whom he tell that he had seen enough. Set to Led Zeppelin’s Babe I'm Gonna Leave You, the trailer then continues and we see the waves crashing against the castle.

We hear Jude Law’s King Vortigern questions why the sword has decided to reveal itself. The sword is seen lodged in stone. King Vortigern emerges with his general to see his people and a woman’s voice echoes that as his power increases, so will the powers to oppose him.

Charlie Hunman’s Arthur approaches the castle on horseback and the woman says that the born king will come. Arthur holds the sword and the woman’s voice say that it is inevitable. Arthur sees all that has pass and will come to pass and pulls out the sword.

Vortigern’s voice is heard next saying that Arthur felt the power. Arthur says to someone that he never had any power nor any desire to achieve it. He throws the sword away in the water and a woman swims up to it and holds it.

The sword is indicated to have been returned to the prince. Arthur asks while on the ship about what all the fuss is about. Sir Bedivere played by Djimon Honsou tells him that he will soon find out. We see a man emerging from the tree, Vortigern looking at his crown and a woman asking Arthur if he is scared because he should be.

A montage of brief clips follow in which we see battle scenes, assassins who have been ordered to hunt Arthur down, blasts, mystical creatures, executions, and fighting sequences. A man is heard saying that they wanted a purpose, the born king is the purpose.

The trailer is amazing to watch and a magnum rendition of a classic tale. Although we all know the story of what happens, the whole special effects and the gritty nature of the characters and the story seems attractive and amazing.

The release date for the movie has been set on May 12th.