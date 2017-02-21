 
 

Atmospheric Rivers Are Causing Widespread Chaos In California

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 8:16am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Getty Images
  • Heavy Rainfall causes Severe Disruption of Daily Life in California
 

Apparently, heavy rainfall and sudden downpours have caused severe disruption of daily life in California.

Californian droughts went down by 22% this week. This has been the most wet winter ever seen in the history of the Sunshine State. The torrential rains poured down from the storms that brewed in the skies like there was no tomorrow.

The length and breadth of the state came within the ambit of these showers. Termed atmospheric rivers, these movements of wetness through the earth’s atmosphere were the cause of much chaos in California, according to ScienceAlert

Beyond the tropical regions, these atmospheric rivers cause what can only be said to be a whole lot of disruption in the usual daily lives of the people of the region. The static wet saturation goes all the way upto 400 to 600 km. It caused seven major floods in the state from 1996 to 2007.

Also the snow storm in 2010 was a display of this fierce and relentless weather phenomenon. Even in the UK, the largest 10 floods since the 70s were due to atmospheric rivers. In 2011 all the wild oysters in San Francisco Bay vanished without a trace thanks to a downpour of this nature. 

Now it has been found that about three-fourths of extreme rainfall events and strong winds are caused by these atmospheric rivers. Rain and snow phenomena in the USA are also connected to these curious weather patterns.

The majority of floods in California were solely due to these trends in the earth’s complex weather system. In January of this year, a state of red alert was implemented in California purely thanks to the catastrophic consequences wrought by atmospheric rivers.

This dark side of Mother Nature shows no mercy in its ongoing onslaught. It is hardly slackening its pace with the passage of time as was hoped to be the case.  

The upcoming storms that loom on the horizon may cause deluges in areas where no floods ever penetrated in the past. The natives of California are being given a fair warning to flee their residential areas since anything could happen anytime.

This winter, things do not look good. The wind and the rain combine in atmospheric rivers to create hurdles in the way of human beings trying to live their lives in peace.

The overall impact of these atmospheric rivers is indelible indeed. Recovery from them may take awhile. Meanwhile, the best strategy is to be prepared and also be extra careful. Safety is after all the watchword.

The findings of this study got published in the journal Nature.

