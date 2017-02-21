 
 

Nintendo Switch Showcase In The Desert With John Cena

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 8:16am CST

 

Nintendo Switch Experience
 

Nintendo sets up Switch experiences in Unexpected Places across the U.S.

Nintendo continues to make sure the Nintendo Switch will sell out at launch. The Nintendo Super Bowl 2017 commercial was a big booster and now the Japanese video game announced special Switch experiences to keep the conversation going until March 3.

Imagine driving in the middle of the desert and seeing a couch, TV and video game system in the middle of nowhere, or skiing down the side of a mountain and seeing another one of these surprising setups sitting there in the snow, ready for a round of gaming.

"It’s a striking visual, sure, but it drives home the message of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo’s revolutionary new video game system that launches on March 3. Nintendo Switch is a home gaming system with the portability of a handheld. The system lets you take home video game experiences anywhere you go, offering you the freedom to play where, when and how you like," says Nintendo.

The first Nintendo Switch experience will pop up in the desert at Blue Cloud Movie Ranch on Feb. 23. Invited guests will get the chance to enter the interactive space and experience different Nintendo Switch games, as well as delight in the novelty of playing these games in a completely unexpected locale.

To make the first stop even more exciting, John Cena will be the special guest at this location. As a WWE Superstar and actor who is as versatile as the Nintendo Switch console itself, the performer (and Nintendo fan) Cena is the perfect person to kick off this unique tour. Known for his charisma and family-friendly appeal, John Cena will showcase the face-to-face off-TV functionality of 1-2-Switch, a Nintendo Switch launch game that features hilarious activities like milking a cow and participating in a Wild West duel. Cena will play the game with invited fans and YouTube influencers, highlighting how fun it is to play 1-2-Switch using the innovative new Joy-Con controllers.

The second Nintendo Switch experience will pop up in Aspen, Colorado, on Feb. 27 at the popular Snowmass ski resort. Again, the unexpected location highlights that Nintendo Switch games can be played anywhere – even somewhere as remote as the side of a snowy mountain.

The final stop on the Nintendo Switch journey will be in Madison Square Park in New York on launch day, March 3. Surrounded by excited fans and curious onlookers, the event will kick off a new era in Nintendo gaming. Two famous (and super) brothers named Mario and Luigi will also attend the final event to celebrate launch day.

“The upcoming launch of the unique Nintendo Switch console calls for a unique series of celebrations,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “These unexpected locations perfectly highlight the features of the new system, as well as provide one-of-a-kind surprise-and-delight moments that Nintendo does best.”

The specific times and locations for each Switch event are as follows:

The Desert – Invite only

Feb. 23, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. PT

Blue Cloud Movie Ranch

20019 Blue Cloud Rd.

Santa Clarita, CA 91390

Aspen – Open to the public

Feb. 27, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. MT

Snowmass Village

45 Village Square

Snowmass Village, CO 81615

New York – Open to the public

March 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET

Flatiron Plaza

Broadway between 23rd and 24th St.

New York, NY 10010

Nintendo Switch launches worldwide on March 3 at a suggested retail price of $299.99. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will have the same suggested retail price.

The pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch are sold out. Retailers are holding back Switch units for launch events on March 3. After March 3, it will be hard to find a Switch console, despite what Nintendo's America President said.

Find out the latest about the Nintendo Switch availability.

