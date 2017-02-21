Tribes Bury Remains of Ancient One known as Kennewick Man

The reburial of the 9000 year old remains of the Ancient One or Kennewick Man had been pending in the form of a court case. This battle was decided in favor of the Native Americans recently.

Don't Miss: The Best Presidents' Day Sales 2017

This had been a battle of tradition versus modernity that had lasted the past two decades or so. Anthropology had never seen such contention since times immemorial.

Over 200 people gathered at a site the whereabouts of which were not divulged. The Columbia River Plateau was the main region of these last rites of the 9000 year old remains of Kennewick Man.

The age old funeral rites took place with great respect and awe for the traditional beliefs and values of the tribe and especially the assuaging of the tribal spirits was seen to take place.

The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation did what needed to be done. One of them mentioned how it was an important day since they had all gathered to honor the ancient ancestor of their long-standing heritage. He also spoke of how they followed in the footsteps of their elders since that was the normal thing to do.

The original problem had been a controversy surrounding the skull of the Ancient One. Some said it was of European origin while others said that it was Native American in its features.

The lengthy debate and battle that ensued took upto 20 years to reach a suitable resolution. The Indians decided to fight the case in court.

On the other hand, a group of scientists said that the bones did not belong to a Native American. Temporarily these scientists sued the Indians and got hold of the bones of this 9000 year old corpse.

The Indians got what they wanted when in 2015, DNA testing revealed the bones to belong to a member of the Collville Confederation. This was one of the five tribes.

Further corroboration followed when the facial features matched an Indian physiognomy. So finally the remains were handed over to the members of the five tribes.

A stone spearhead was found imbedded in the pelvic bone of the Ancient One. The tribal leaders are at peace since they know that what was meant to take place had occurred.

“This is a big day and our People have come to witness and honor our ancestor,” said Armand Minthorn, CTUIR Board of Trustees Member and Longhouse leader, “we continue to practice our beliefs and laws as our Creator has given us since time immemorial.”

“We always knew the Ancient One to be Indian,” said Aaron Ashley, CTUIR Board of Trustees Member and chair of the Cultural Resource Committee, “we have oral stories that tell of our history on this land and we knew, at the moment of his discovery, that he was our relation.”