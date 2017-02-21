 
 

Record Number Of Manatees Spotted In Florida's Waters

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 8:42am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Record Number of Manatees Spotted in Florida&#039;s Waters
  • Study finds Large Amounts of Manatees Off the Coast of Florida
 

A recent study found large amounts of manatees off the coast of the State of Florida.

It is a heartwarming piece of news for animal conservationists that has emerged from the State of Florida. Over 6000 manatees have been spotted in the waters surrounding the coastline of this state whose capital city happens to be Miami.

An aerial view reported 6620 creatures. This was an improvement in numbers since 2016 and 2015. In the early 90s, there were only 1267 manatees which is a pretty measly number. 

The only problem with this survey is that these manatees have to be spotted to be counted among the extant species. This is a hit-or-miss game where many a mistake may be made.

Yet counting rough estimates as the best that can be done, the numbers are such that they have caused the heart of many an environmentalist to flutter with excitement.

In 2017 especially, the more than a dozen observers were aided by the clear blue skies and sunny weather. Visibility was high and so the manatees were spotted with ease and precision. 

The warm waters off the coast of Florida are the ideal habitat for manatees, according to CNN. This conservation drive involved many organizations which all put in their two cents worth of tribute to the constantly flowing tributary of planetary stewardship.  

One of the manatee species that was a part of the endangered list was the West Indian manatee. The Florida manatee is a subspecies of this animal.

The recovery of this manatee from its scarce status is a great cause of happiness among those who are here and care for the animal species that surround us. The main focus is on the species that are facing a threat to their habitats. 

