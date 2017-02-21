 
 

France Slaughtering 600000 More Ducks Due To Bird Flu

France Slaughtering 600000 More Ducks due to Bird Flu
  • The French Nation to Slaughter Ducks in Massive Quantities to Prevent Bird Flu
 

The French as a nation are to slaughter ducks in massive quantities in order to prevent the bird flu virus from spreading in the land.

France is all set to kill another 600,000 ducks as part of its drive to prevent the H5N8 bird flu virus. The French farming minister declared that the otherwise distasteful act was being carried out in order to save human lives from this terrible flu the effects of which are deadly.

Southwestern France is the region where this mass slaughter is taking place. It is the Landes area that has come under focus. This locus is the home of foie gras production. 

Already the eastern side of this region has had many ducks wiped out from its environs. Yet there still lie certain nooks and crannies and crevices where the infected ducks prevail. These must be made safe for humanity. Sometimes in order to prevent a bigger tragedy, a smaller tragedy has to be allowed to happen.

While such whole scale slaughter and carnage of ducks may be a little too much for many environmentalists and animal rights activists, it is a necessary evil as even the most immature person can well understand. Ultimately, no matter how much relativism we believe in, when push comes to shove, it is human life that takes precedence over everything else. 

Both France and Hungary have been the target of this virus. It has not only spread through Europe but also the Middle East during the past three months or so, according to Reuters.

France started the dreary business of eliminating the birds in January of 2017. The government has promised that a slowing of the whole scale slaughter would take place now that the danger has lessened. Yet the farmers and their farms in France remain vulnerable to this flu. 

The poultry numbers that have been killed in France up until now amount to 3.2 million birds. It is feared that this number could go up till it reaches 3.4 million. Culling actions are to take place since it is the only viable strategy despite the horror of erasing so many ducks from the face of the earth.

