Here Is Our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S8

We still have a straight one whole month before we acquire the Galaxy S8 ourselves. The rumors and the leaks have surely destroyed the surprise about the Samsung Galaxy S8. Today, one of the most prominent leaks in Samsung’s rumor bank surfaced, containing 100% real live images of the device.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

The Chinese mobile case manufacturers did the courtesy of showing all angles to finish our doubts about the authenticity of the leak. The device in the pictures carry a dual-edge display. The top of the front display panel is crammed with different sensors, front camera, and a iris scanner.

China protective film manufacturers exposure Galaxy S8 pic.twitter.com/8VOXpikUsc— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 21, 2017

Consistent with the leaks and 3D renders, the bottom contains a Type-C port in the center which is flanked by an audio jack and speaker holes. One thing that the images confirm is that Samsung Galaxy S8 clearly does not have a bezel-less lower side. If you were looking for that experience, you should consider buying Xiaomi’s Mi Mix.

Samsung S8 is set to be released 5.7-inch display size while the premium S8+ build will feature a 6.2-inch display screen. The device powered by Qualcomm’s SnapDragon 835 will be sporting an iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, and a button specifically dedicated to initialize Bixby, the AI assistant.