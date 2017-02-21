The Coolest Toys You'll Find At New York Toy Fair

The third day of New York Toy Fair has wrapped up, and people are still buzzing with excitement. There were fewer people at today's event because it was a Monday, but the crowd was still full of life and rambunctious about the toys they were seeing. In fact, I don't think I've heard the word "cool" more times in my life.

Those words were used to describe some of their favorite toys from the Toy Fair, including the always beloved BB-8s, the Transformers, and the new Etch A Sketch.

Etch A Sketch

If you want people to love your product, all you have to do is revolutionize something people already love. That was the theory with the new Etch A Sketch from Spin Master. It takes that beloved toy and makes it a little more user-friendly, a little more fun, and a lot more personalized.

People can make masterpieces on an Etch A Sketch, but they will only be in one color - now that isn't the case anymore. You are able to use different colors to get the shading right. The controllers are similar, though designed to be more ergonomic. For even more control, you can get a physical joystick that will make doing curves and angles easier.

"I used to be the best on my block using an Etch A Sketch, but some of the stuff they were doing was blowing my mind. It was so cool!" according to Anthony, a Bronx native who attended the show as an influencer.

Legos That Make a Robot

Lego Mindstorms have been around for a little while now. They use the Lego robotics platform to build sophisticated structures that you can then solve. However, the newest products in that range are some of the most interesting ones that visitors to the New York Toy Fair have seen.

"Those Boosts from Lego look amazing," one guest said, "There's coding involved which I don't get but they said that kids could learn it so it can't be too hard." According to reports, those Legos are able to build a robot that you can then code and control using an app available on Android and iOS.

Lego Space Shuttle

A few other people talked about how "cool" the Lego Space Shuttle is. The new kit will allow you to build three different models, including a buggy and a space-base. Still, the Space Shuttle got all of the attention. it comes with a "cute" astronaut.

Drones

"It was funny to see all of the room turn whenever a drone went into the air," one Fair-goer remarked. "I don't want to say they stole attention but for a few seconds, they were all anyone could look at."

One drone that a few people mentioned was the Spin Master's Air Hogs DR1 FPV Race Drone. It comes in at a cheaper price and does a lot of the same things that other drones do.

"They said it wasn't as delicate as some of the other drones, which is what I liked," said Salvador W. from Houston. "And for $100? I mean it's a no brainer for me." The drone pairs with your phone and a face-mounted holder.

Classic Star Wars

"I don't even care if you judge me," Bill C., from San Francisco, said, "When I saw that classic packaging, I almost broke down."

With so many people nostalgic for the Star Wars of yesteryear, it makes sense that the Toy Fair would bring out that classic packaging and the classic characters we all love. It also marks a second chance for some people to get merchandise they had when they were younger or that they were never able to get their hands on.

It's called the '40th Anniversary Collection' from Hasbro, and it is amazing.

BB-8

There won't be any shortages when it comes to B-8 as well. Spin Master has created everything from small versions to bigger ones that you can control. The two-thirds scale BB-8 grabbed a lot of attention from users thanks to its size and how much it acts like the real BB-8. It has two rechargeable batteries and a direct control. It's pretty amazing - and only $230.