Emma Watson Sings Belle in New Beauty and the Beast Clip

As soon as the official trailer for Beauty and the Beast was released and made many tear up, everyone knew that Disney was going to keep feeding the fans with clips and TV Spots from the movie till the release date on March 17th.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

The movie has already released a movie clip titled Gaston in which Le Fou is seen singing Gaston in the pub. In another recent TV spot we see the Beast interacting with Belle and asking her if she’s happy in the castle.

In the latest clip titled “Belle”, we are treated to a snippet of Emma Watson singing the song Belle and going about her daily life in the village which seems to monotonous for her taste since she arrived while she seems strange for the villagers.

In the clip, the town clock strikes 8 in the morning and it seems to be the time that the town comes to life. The ladies open their windows and say bonjour. Belle walks down the street and sings about everything that she sees because it is the same thing she has been seeing since the day that they arrived in the village.

In contrast, the villagers seem wary of Belle who seems to wear weird shoes, walks without direction as if she’s on some cloud and does not conform. They think that she does not behave like everyone expects her to which makes her the peculiar Belle.

In just thirty second, we see the concept of self as we see from our own eyes and from the view of the society. Emma Watson sings her part as Belle beautifully and gives real meaning to all the things she sings about with her performance.