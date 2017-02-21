 
 

NASA Scientists Want To Redefine Planets

NASA Scientists Want to Redefine Planets
NASA scientists give a new definition to the planet

NASA scientists now give a new definition of the planet that will add 100 more planets to the solar system, including moon and Pluto.

It would be a key change, and NASA team believes that the solar system’s cosmic bodies don’t have to orbit the sun to be thought of as planets. NASA says that the planets are not necessary to have any interaction with the stars;instead their physical properties are important. 

NASA proposed a geophysical definition of the planet that more depends on planets’ physical properties than its orbital properties. NASA team is led by Alan Stern, principle investigator of NASA's New Horizons mission to Pluto, and the mission also got first-ever-fly-by of the dwarf planet in 2015.

 In 2006, Pluto got dwarf planet status by the astronomer Mike Brown from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

The IAU, or international astronomical union defined solar system’s planet as a celestial body orbiting the sun that has enough mass for self-gravity to deal with hard forces for assuming hydro-static equilibrium shape clearing the neighborhood around. Looking at the new definition we can’t consider Pluto a planet.

Stern an astronomer considers this new definition bullshit. Stern led a mission that involved Absorbed Heart Pattern. He also said that, though astronomers and planetary scientists are experts in planets, but both define planets differently.

However, stern said that one should listen to a scientist more than an astronomer for the definition of planet. Stern has defined the planet with his colleagues and they will submit the definition to IAU for consideration, according to ScienceAlert.

The new definition of the planet will be used by scientists, educators and students as well as public.  The new definition is simple, but it’s also narrow because it does not include stars, and stellar objects, like white dwarfs, black holes and neutron stars.

