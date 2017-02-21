Samsung to start sale of refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7:

It is absolutely useless to describe what the Note 7 debacle was, an international crisis for Samsung which, by now, surely the whole world knows. Something to know is the dedication of Samsung in finding out problem that caused hundreds of thousands of units to be shipped back.

After an investigation team of 700 individuals completed their investigation – in which over 200,000 units were monitored and over 30,000 new batteries were used – Samsung and other independent investigation companies could report with extreme certainty that the batteries caused the issue. Rumors rose last month stating that Samsung looks to bring back the Note 7.

A report that aired today by The Investors stated that Samsung is, in fact, planning to open sale of refurbished units. These Samsung Galaxy Note 7 units will roll out into markets around June. The report also says that a smaller battery and an outer shell will be present in these units. Other key-components may also have been replaced in the refurbished units.

Know that Samsung has posted the investigation reports online so you may see it for yourself if interested. It seems that the original Note 7 units had different batteries than the replacement units. Also worth mentioning is that the Korean Government also did a mandated-investigation and that investigation also reports the issue to be with the batteries only.