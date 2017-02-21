 
 

New Stem Cell Transplant May Halt Multiple Sclerosis

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 10:15am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

New Stem Cell Transplant May Halt Multiple Sclerosis
Getty Images
  • Multiple Sclerosis may be Halted in its Tracks Thanks to Stem Cell Research
 

It is being said that multiple sclerosis may be halted in its tracks thanks to the latest stem cell research.

The newest technique to freeze the progression of multiple sclerosis basically resets the immune system. This method is very effective in half of the patients who were a part of the study. For a follow-up period of half a decade, these patients never became ill with the disease again.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

This is a virtual miracle. There is only one drawback and that is that this technique involves interventionist chemotherapy which could prove to be a case of the cure being worse than the disease. 

Yet certain risks must be made to make progress on all fronts of the field of medicine. Multiple sclerosis (MS) affects 100,000 people in the UK. Globally it is a nasty affliction that destroys the will power of over 2.3 million individuals.

The person’s immunity goes haywire and attacks his or her brain and spinal cord. This causes among other things: tiredness, limb problems, eyesight issues and last but not least balance dilemmas. While there is no cure for this malady, certain drugs can slow down the degeneration associated with MS. 

The latest treatment is termed autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHSCT). This treatment was administered to patients who were hopeless cases of MS.

Some of the patients saw some degree of improvement in their symptoms. This attempt at a cure disallows the immune system from affecting the nerves.

The immune cells are made from stem cells in the bone marrow. The drug acts on stem cells to transfer the bone marrow into the blood. Here these cells are removed from the human body. 

Finally, chemotherapy is used to destroy some of the immune cells that are causing a lot of problems. These cells are then put back into the body so as to aid in the regrowth of the immune system.

This resets the power of immunity so that it does not attack the nerve cells. The chemotherapy is the Achilles Heel of this treatment. It is the only hitch that makes the procedure a bit of a risk.

Basically, this process freezes the immune system in its tracks. There are even chances of death in this method although they are minimal. It is hoped that thanks to this treatment, one fine day in the future, MS will be a thing of the past. 

The results of the study were published in the journal JAMA Neurology.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

1 minute ago

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

19 minutes ago

NASA Scientists Want to Redefine Planets

NASA Scientists Want to Redefine Planets

1 hour ago

Satellite Tracking Gives Insight into Basking Shark’s Behavior

Satellite Tracking Gives Insight into Basking Shark’s Behavior

1 hour ago

Katy Perry Portrays Conformity in Chained to the Rhythm Video

Katy Perry Portrays Conformity in Chained to the Rhythm Video

9 minutes ago

Angelina Jolie Eats Tarantulas and Scorpions

Angelina Jolie Eats Tarantulas and Scorpions

24 minutes ago

Here is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Here is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

45 minutes ago

Leaked Samsung app shows how the Galaxy S8 will look like

Leaked Samsung app shows how the Galaxy S8 will look like

50 minutes ago

Samsung to start sale of refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7:

Samsung to start sale of refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7

1 hour ago

Emma Watson Sings Belle in New Beauty and the Beast Clip

Emma Watson Sings Belle in New Beauty and the Beast Clip

1 hour ago

The Coolest Toys You&#039;ll Find at New York Toy Fair

The Coolest Toys You'll Find at New York Toy Fair

1 hour ago

Here Is Our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S8

Here Is Our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S8

2 hours ago

France Slaughtering 600000 More Ducks due to Bird Flu

France Slaughtering 600000 More Ducks due to Bird Flu

2 hours ago

Record Number of Manatees Spotted in Florida&#039;s Waters

Record Number of Manatees Spotted in Florida's Waters

2 hours ago

Tribes Bury Remains of Ancient One known as Kennewick Man

Tribes Bury Remains of Ancient One known as Kennewick Man

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now




Latest Science News

Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

1 minute ago

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

19 minutes ago

NASA Scientists Want to Redefine Planets

NASA Scientists Want to Redefine Planets

1 hour ago

Satellite Tracking Gives Insight into Basking Shark’s Behavior

Satellite Tracking Gives Insight into Basking Shark’s Behavior

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

1 minute ago

Katy Perry Portrays Conformity in Chained to the Rhythm Video

Katy Perry Portrays Conformity in Chained to the Rhythm Video

9 minutes ago

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

19 minutes ago

Angelina Jolie Eats Tarantulas and Scorpions

Angelina Jolie Eats Tarantulas and Scorpions

24 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook