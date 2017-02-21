New Stem Cell Transplant May Halt Multiple Sclerosis

The newest technique to freeze the progression of multiple sclerosis basically resets the immune system. This method is very effective in half of the patients who were a part of the study. For a follow-up period of half a decade, these patients never became ill with the disease again.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

This is a virtual miracle. There is only one drawback and that is that this technique involves interventionist chemotherapy which could prove to be a case of the cure being worse than the disease.

Yet certain risks must be made to make progress on all fronts of the field of medicine. Multiple sclerosis (MS) affects 100,000 people in the UK. Globally it is a nasty affliction that destroys the will power of over 2.3 million individuals.

The person’s immunity goes haywire and attacks his or her brain and spinal cord. This causes among other things: tiredness, limb problems, eyesight issues and last but not least balance dilemmas. While there is no cure for this malady, certain drugs can slow down the degeneration associated with MS.

The latest treatment is termed autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHSCT). This treatment was administered to patients who were hopeless cases of MS.

Some of the patients saw some degree of improvement in their symptoms. This attempt at a cure disallows the immune system from affecting the nerves.

The immune cells are made from stem cells in the bone marrow. The drug acts on stem cells to transfer the bone marrow into the blood. Here these cells are removed from the human body.

Finally, chemotherapy is used to destroy some of the immune cells that are causing a lot of problems. These cells are then put back into the body so as to aid in the regrowth of the immune system.

This resets the power of immunity so that it does not attack the nerve cells. The chemotherapy is the Achilles Heel of this treatment. It is the only hitch that makes the procedure a bit of a risk.

Basically, this process freezes the immune system in its tracks. There are even chances of death in this method although they are minimal. It is hoped that thanks to this treatment, one fine day in the future, MS will be a thing of the past.

The results of the study were published in the journal JAMA Neurology.