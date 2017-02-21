Leaked Samsung app shows how the Galaxy S8 will look like

The waiting period for official announcement of the highly-awaited Galaxy S8 duo is almost over. Which in our world only means that several leaks and rumors are around the corner.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

Another of these leaks were extracted from a leaked application for Samsung Galaxy S7. According to Sammobile, a version of Secure Folder app had been leaked for Galaxy S7, this application previously could only support till Galaxy Note 7. The company had given hints that a version of the application will also be released for Galaxy S7 right after Android Nougat (7.0) update is released for the device.

Galaxy S7 users with Android 7.0 can install that leaked version of the app themselves and reap its benefits. The exciting thing is that the pictures used in the application showed a mobile that does not match any of the previous models, leading to the conclusion that it may be of Galaxy S8.

The images in the application show a mobile device with curved screen which take-over almost all of the front side and leaves minimal bezels. The fore-mentioned design leaks were not confirmed by any official source, but this app may have done that for Samsung.

The images shown in the application seem like the first official glimpse of Galaxy S8, although the render is pretty standard. Nonetheless, the detailing and the minimal bezels remove any doubt in mind.