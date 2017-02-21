 
 

Leaked Samsung App Shows How The Galaxy S8 Will Look Like

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 10:26am CST | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

Leaked Samsung app shows how the Galaxy S8 will look like
Sammobile
 

The waiting period for official announcement of the highly-awaited Galaxy S8 duo is almost over. Which in our world only means that several leaks and rumors are around the corner.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

Another of these leaks were extracted from a leaked application for Samsung Galaxy S7. According to Sammobile, a version of Secure Folder app had been leaked for Galaxy S7, this application previously could only support till Galaxy Note 7. The company had given hints that a version of the application will also be released for Galaxy S7 right after Android Nougat (7.0) update is released for the device.

Galaxy S7 users with Android 7.0 can install that leaked version of the app themselves and reap its benefits. The exciting thing is that the pictures used in the application showed a mobile that does not match any of the previous models, leading to the conclusion that it may be of Galaxy S8.

The images in the application show a mobile device with curved screen which take-over almost all of the front side and leaves minimal bezels. The fore-mentioned design leaks were not confirmed by any official source, but this app may have done that for Samsung.

The images shown in the application seem like the first official glimpse of Galaxy S8, although the render is pretty standard. Nonetheless, the detailing and the minimal bezels remove any doubt in mind.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Here is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Here is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

54 minutes ago

Samsung to start sale of refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7:

Samsung to start sale of refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7

1 hour ago

Here Is Our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S8

Here Is Our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S8

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Showcase in the Desert with John Cena

Nintendo Switch Showcase in the Desert with John Cena

3 hours ago

Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

11 minutes ago

Katy Perry Portrays Conformity in Chained to the Rhythm Video

Katy Perry Portrays Conformity in Chained to the Rhythm Video

19 minutes ago

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

28 minutes ago

Angelina Jolie Eats Tarantulas and Scorpions

Angelina Jolie Eats Tarantulas and Scorpions

33 minutes ago

New Stem Cell Transplant May Halt Multiple Sclerosis

New Stem Cell Transplant May Halt Multiple Sclerosis

1 hour ago

NASA Scientists Want to Redefine Planets

NASA Scientists Want to Redefine Planets

1 hour ago

Emma Watson Sings Belle in New Beauty and the Beast Clip

Emma Watson Sings Belle in New Beauty and the Beast Clip

1 hour ago

The Coolest Toys You&#039;ll Find at New York Toy Fair

The Coolest Toys You'll Find at New York Toy Fair

1 hour ago

Satellite Tracking Gives Insight into Basking Shark’s Behavior

Satellite Tracking Gives Insight into Basking Shark’s Behavior

1 hour ago

France Slaughtering 600000 More Ducks due to Bird Flu

France Slaughtering 600000 More Ducks due to Bird Flu

2 hours ago

Record Number of Manatees Spotted in Florida&#039;s Waters

Record Number of Manatees Spotted in Florida's Waters

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now




Technology News

Here is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Here is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

54 minutes ago

Samsung to start sale of refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7:

Samsung to start sale of refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7

1 hour ago

Here Is Our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S8

Here Is Our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S8

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Showcase in the Desert with John Cena

Nintendo Switch Showcase in the Desert with John Cena

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

11 minutes ago

Katy Perry Portrays Conformity in Chained to the Rhythm Video

Katy Perry Portrays Conformity in Chained to the Rhythm Video

19 minutes ago

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

28 minutes ago

Angelina Jolie Eats Tarantulas and Scorpions

Angelina Jolie Eats Tarantulas and Scorpions

33 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook