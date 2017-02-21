 
 

Here Is Our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 10:31am CST

 

Here is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
 

In its MWC 2017 invite, Samsung teased the lower bezel of Galaxy Tab S3, hinting that Galaxy S8 will not be announced anywhere around the last 2 to 4 days of February in Barcelona. Instead, the Tab S3 will be announced at MWC, and due to having been certified by FCC, Bluetooth SIG, and Wi-Fi Alliance, we very well see the device going on sale soon after the MWC.

Samsung has also received market privileges in Taiwan after passing the Taiwanese NCC test. The organization somehow leaked two images of the device (one of front and one of back), the device is sitting on the origin of a two-dimensional scale. The images were leaked with the model number of the device: SM-T820.

The device is reported to have a dual-band Wi-Fi adapter but no built-in 4G LTE capabilities. By the looks of the “not so great quality” images, it seems like the device has glass on both sides. Samsung only once used this design, in the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge. If these speculations are true, Youtubers and reviewers are going to have a field-day with the device, making videos on experiments that that test how easily does the glass scratch and crack.

Samsung Tab S3 is rumored to be packing a 9.7” display screen with 2048x1536 pixel resolution. Qualcomm’s SnapDragon 820 will be supported by a 4 GB RAM. The device is expected to have a 12MP back camera, 5MP front camera, and will probably be accompanied by an S-pen Stylus in its packaging.

