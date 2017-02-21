 
 

Katy Perry Portrays Conformity In Chained To The Rhythm Video

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 11:07am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Katy Perry Portrays Conformity in Chained to the Rhythm Video
Katy Perry depicts living in a bubble and being unaware of the troubles in the official video of Chained to the Rhythm

Katy Perry debuted her single Chained to the Rhythm at this year’s Grammy awards just one week ago. The performance was simple yet delivered a powerful political message as Katy expressed that the U.S. Constitution highlights equal rights and rights to life to all its citizens. While people might have not fully grasped the meaning of the song on stage, the official video of the song was released.

In the song, Katy is dressed in peculiar white outfit heading into a theme park named Oblivia in a line. Everyone seems to be smiling as they head to get on very dangerous thrill rides and get eager to be enjoying everything although they seemed scared.

Katy’s lyrics highlight that all of us want to live in a bubble of life which makes us deny the troubles outside. The life is spent chained to the rhythm for everyone where the same song is playing and they dance like wasted zombies.

The song is upbeat and the lyrics seem like a party song but on close inspection, one would understand the true iconic and ironic message in the video in which everyone is conforming to the same behavior no matter how erratic it may get including drinking something with fire in it.

Meanwhile everyone seems to stumble in a training wheel indicating that not everyone is able to keep up.

In a scene where everyone is watching the Nuclear Family segment on TV indicating how it is brainwashing everyone. Skip Marley appears and raps about how everyone is chained in this little world where a few are rising to inspire.

They are realizing what is happening and they are going to start a riot. Katy also seems to wake up in the end where she decides not to run on the wheel but stand her ground instead.

Watch below Katy Perry's Chained to the Rhythm video.

M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

