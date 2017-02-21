Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

Researchers warned that there is a possibility of alien bugs to hit our planet through spaceships. The bugs could reach us through spaceships and can attack us. Research scientists think that the bugs or viruses might prove dangerous for our immune systems and can kill people.

The research team also said that the samples of ice and rock should be kept in isolation to prevent the virus attack. These samples were collected from mars and Jupiter’s moon Europa.

The warning was given by Dr. John Rummel, a senior scientist at the Seti Institute in Mountain View, California who talked about the dangers of space contamination at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) annual meeting in Boston. He said that it is easier for alien viruses to get safe in the space journey as they are shielded against sun rays.

So the material samples should be placed in an isolated area when brought back to the earth. He said that the samples from mars and Europa will still be contaminated during the study. The researchers also believe that Europa has salty ocean below its surface that can keep the virus alive, according to MailOnline.

Though the new discovery created fears among people, but it has also helped scientists in their research. The researches will open doors for the development of new methods to protect from space bugs or viruses. However, there is yet no plan of any new development to deal with alien bugs.

NASA scientists are always proud of their new discoveries, and this one is definitely a thrilling discovery; that’s also very dangerous for humans.