 
 

Alien Particles From Space Are Wreaking Havoc On Your Smartphones

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 12:58pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Alien Particles From Space are Wreaking Havoc on Your Smartphones
Getty Images
  • Strange Particles from Space cause Issues in Electronic Items
 

According to the experts, strange surreal particles from outer space are causing issues to arise in personal electronic items.

Although we may not feel this to be the case, alien particles that are very small in size are entering the earth and causing electronic equipment to malfunction.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

Smartphones, computers and other electronica are going haywire thanks to these absurd atomic particles. Such particles cause your PC to crash and display the blue screen. Also your smartphone malfunctions and simply freezes in its tracks. 

That is when a reset is in order. Many consumers blame the factory from which the PC or smartphone came in the first place. This may be any one of the huge conglomerates of Silicon Valley.

Yet now news is emerging that many of these electronic glitches and blackouts are actually due to electrically charged particles that come from cosmic rays in deep space.

While this problem is a valid one, many consumers do not know about it and blame the producer at the drop of a hat. However, it is actually not the production company’s fault at all. 

The tricky thing about this nuisance is that it takes place surreptitiously and silently. It is an invisible phenomenon. Among the particles may be included: neutrons, pions, muons and alpha particles. While they hit the human body, they do not cause any problems there.

Yet they do alter small-scale electronic circuits though and that too in a destructive way. All it takes is a single event upset (SEU) to throw electronic equipment into a frenzy.

Pinpointing these SEUs is a very difficult job. There have been events in the recent past when these alien subatomic particles caused massive malfunctions. 

A thorough analysis of the situation shows that these particles cause errors and flaws in the computer-based systems. Ultimately, mankind will have to build shields and protective software to prevent such malfunctions from taking place on a regular basis.

The good thing is that knowing the problem is in itself half the problem solved. Now the only thing which stands in the way of resolving the issue is more research based on humanity’s knowledge base. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Child&#039;s Obesity could be 35 to 40 Percent Inherited from Parents: Study

Child Obesity could be 35 to 40 Percent Inherited from Parents: Study

1 hour ago

Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

2 hours ago

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

3 hours ago

New Stem Cell Transplant May Halt Multiple Sclerosis

New Stem Cell Transplant May Halt Multiple Sclerosis

3 hours ago

Toyota Yaris GRMN Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Toyota Yaris GRMN Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

38 minutes ago

Lexus LC F Trademark Filing Done

Lexus LC F Trademark Filing Done

41 minutes ago

2018 Range Rover Spied

2018 Range Rover Spied

51 minutes ago

Katy Perry Portrays Conformity in Chained to the Rhythm Video

Katy Perry Portrays Conformity in Chained to the Rhythm Video

2 hours ago

Angelina Jolie Eats Tarantulas and Scorpions

Angelina Jolie Eats Tarantulas and Scorpions

3 hours ago

Here is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Here is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

3 hours ago

Leaked Samsung app shows how the Galaxy S8 will look like

Leaked Samsung app shows how the Galaxy S8 will look like

3 hours ago

Samsung to start sale of refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7:

Samsung to start sale of refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7

3 hours ago

NASA Scientists Want to Redefine Planets

NASA Scientists Want to Redefine Planets

3 hours ago

Emma Watson Sings Belle in New Beauty and the Beast Clip

Emma Watson Sings Belle in New Beauty and the Beast Clip

3 hours ago

The Coolest Toys You&#039;ll Find at New York Toy Fair

The Coolest Toys You'll Find at New York Toy Fair

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now




Latest Science News

Child&#039;s Obesity could be 35 to 40 Percent Inherited from Parents: Study

Child Obesity could be 35 to 40 Percent Inherited from Parents: Study

1 hour ago

Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

2 hours ago

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

3 hours ago

New Stem Cell Transplant May Halt Multiple Sclerosis

New Stem Cell Transplant May Halt Multiple Sclerosis

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Toyota Yaris GRMN Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Toyota Yaris GRMN Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

38 minutes ago

Lexus LC F Trademark Filing Done

Lexus LC F Trademark Filing Done

41 minutes ago

2018 Range Rover Spied

2018 Range Rover Spied

51 minutes ago

Child&#039;s Obesity could be 35 to 40 Percent Inherited from Parents: Study

Child Obesity could be 35 to 40 Percent Inherited from Parents: Study

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook