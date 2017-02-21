Alien Particles From Space are Wreaking Havoc on Your Smartphones

Although we may not feel this to be the case, alien particles that are very small in size are entering the earth and causing electronic equipment to malfunction.

Smartphones, computers and other electronica are going haywire thanks to these absurd atomic particles. Such particles cause your PC to crash and display the blue screen. Also your smartphone malfunctions and simply freezes in its tracks.

That is when a reset is in order. Many consumers blame the factory from which the PC or smartphone came in the first place. This may be any one of the huge conglomerates of Silicon Valley.

Yet now news is emerging that many of these electronic glitches and blackouts are actually due to electrically charged particles that come from cosmic rays in deep space.

While this problem is a valid one, many consumers do not know about it and blame the producer at the drop of a hat. However, it is actually not the production company’s fault at all.

The tricky thing about this nuisance is that it takes place surreptitiously and silently. It is an invisible phenomenon. Among the particles may be included: neutrons, pions, muons and alpha particles. While they hit the human body, they do not cause any problems there.

Yet they do alter small-scale electronic circuits though and that too in a destructive way. All it takes is a single event upset (SEU) to throw electronic equipment into a frenzy.

Pinpointing these SEUs is a very difficult job. There have been events in the recent past when these alien subatomic particles caused massive malfunctions.

A thorough analysis of the situation shows that these particles cause errors and flaws in the computer-based systems. Ultimately, mankind will have to build shields and protective software to prevent such malfunctions from taking place on a regular basis.

The good thing is that knowing the problem is in itself half the problem solved. Now the only thing which stands in the way of resolving the issue is more research based on humanity’s knowledge base.