Lexus LC F Trademark Filing Done

Rumor is that Lexus is filing for a new trademark which will simply represent a new car in the LC line up. The new car will be developed by LC in the F division.

Don't Miss: Hottest Best Buy Presidents' Day Deals

The parent company of Lexus, Toyota has made a filing for a trademark “LC F” and “Lexus LC F”. Both of these trademarks were filled in the offices of trademark in United States and Europe.

The latest and most recent filing was made on February 7th which was made with Europe and United States Patent and Trademark Offices. The fillings included an image of a badge of “LC F” as well, according to MotorAuthority. We are hoping that this badge will be given to an upcoming new car.

The move or trademark filing doesn’t actually mean that a new car is coming towards our way soon. It might simply mean that the company wanted a trademark to be filled and saved for future purpose.

However we can say one thing for sure that in the coming future we will actually see a new car baring this new badge. The actual time in seeing something of this batch can vary for sure.

The currently offered F models by Lexus which are GS F and RC F are both pretty powerful. They have a 5.0 liter engine where it has the ability to deliver a horsepower of 471bhp.

The LC F will have to bring about more power than this in order to compete with other cars coming the market. We are looking somewhere about 600bhp in this domain.

This kind of engine was introduced in LS based TMG sports concept in the year 2012. Other than that we can see a hybrid of 3.5 liter V-6 engine in a model too.