 
 

Lexus LC F Trademark Filing Done

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 1:17pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Lexus LC F Trademark Filing Done
 

There is a chance of a new LC to be included in the line up

Rumor is that Lexus is filing for a new trademark which will simply represent a new car in the LC line up. The new car will be developed by LC in the F division.

Don't Miss: Hottest Best Buy Presidents' Day Deals

The parent company of Lexus, Toyota has made a filing for a trademark “LC F” and “Lexus LC F”. Both of these trademarks were filled in the offices of trademark in United States and Europe.

The latest and most recent filing was made on February 7th which was made with Europe and United States Patent and Trademark Offices. The fillings included an image of a badge of “LC F” as well, according to MotorAuthority. We are hoping that this badge will be given to an upcoming new car.

The move or trademark filing doesn’t actually mean that a new car is coming towards our way soon. It might simply mean that the company wanted a trademark to be filled and saved for future purpose.

However we can say one thing for sure that in the coming future we will actually see a new car baring this new badge. The actual time in seeing something of this batch can vary for sure.

The currently offered F models by Lexus which are GS F and RC F are both pretty powerful. They have a 5.0 liter engine where it has the ability to deliver a horsepower of 471bhp.

The LC F will have to bring about more power than this in order to compete with other cars coming the market. We are looking somewhere about 600bhp in this domain.

This kind of engine was introduced in LS based TMG sports concept in the year 2012. Other than that we can see a hybrid of 3.5 liter V-6 engine in a model too.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Toyota Yaris GRMN Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Toyota Yaris GRMN Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

57 minutes ago

2018 Range Rover Spied

2018 Range Rover Spied

1 hour ago

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing with AMG V8

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing with AMG V8

17 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz to Let 20 Customers Drive its Urban eTruck for a Year

Mercedes-Benz to Let 20 Customers Drive its Urban eTruck for a Year

17 hours ago

Alien Particles From Space are Wreaking Havoc on Your Smartphones

Alien Particles From Space are Wreaking Havoc on Your Smartphones

1 hour ago

Child&#039;s Obesity could be 35 to 40 Percent Inherited from Parents: Study

Child Obesity could be 35 to 40 Percent Inherited from Parents: Study

1 hour ago

Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

Alien Bugs Could Attack Humans

3 hours ago

Katy Perry Portrays Conformity in Chained to the Rhythm Video

Katy Perry Portrays Conformity in Chained to the Rhythm Video

3 hours ago

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

3 hours ago

Angelina Jolie Eats Tarantulas and Scorpions

Angelina Jolie Eats Tarantulas and Scorpions

3 hours ago

Here is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Here is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

3 hours ago

Leaked Samsung app shows how the Galaxy S8 will look like

Leaked Samsung app shows how the Galaxy S8 will look like

3 hours ago

New Stem Cell Transplant May Halt Multiple Sclerosis

New Stem Cell Transplant May Halt Multiple Sclerosis

4 hours ago

Samsung to start sale of refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7:

Samsung to start sale of refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7

4 hours ago

NASA Scientists Want to Redefine Planets

NASA Scientists Want to Redefine Planets

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Scientists are Ready to Capture the First Ever Image of Black Hole

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now




Cars & Vehicles

Toyota Yaris GRMN Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Toyota Yaris GRMN Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

57 minutes ago

2018 Range Rover Spied

2018 Range Rover Spied

1 hour ago

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing with AMG V8

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing with AMG V8

17 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz to Let 20 Customers Drive its Urban eTruck for a Year

Mercedes-Benz to Let 20 Customers Drive its Urban eTruck for a Year

17 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Toyota Yaris GRMN Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Toyota Yaris GRMN Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

57 minutes ago

2018 Range Rover Spied

2018 Range Rover Spied

1 hour ago

Alien Particles From Space are Wreaking Havoc on Your Smartphones

Alien Particles From Space are Wreaking Havoc on Your Smartphones

1 hour ago

Child&#039;s Obesity could be 35 to 40 Percent Inherited from Parents: Study

Child Obesity could be 35 to 40 Percent Inherited from Parents: Study

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook