 
 

Toyota Yaris GRMN Revealed Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 1:20pm CST

 

Toyota Yaris GRMN Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut
  • Toyota Yaris GRMN Hot Hatch revealed
 

The high performance variant of Yaris is here before its official reveal

The Toyota Yaris GRMN Hatch will be officially revealed in this year’s Geneva Motor Show. The Geneva show will start from March 7th and will end on March 19th.

The best thing about this reveal is that it has given us an accurate insight about this super looking and super performance car, according to AutoCar.

The reveal has confirmed our theory that will be powered by a 1.8 liter super charged engine. This pretty engine will have the ability to produce about 205bhp on the whole. The said engine is more powerful than any of its rivals which are turbo charged. The best comparison can be made with Ford Fiesta ST200.

The hot hatch by Toyota has been given the name from Toyota’s Gazoo rallying outfall special edition that was produced earlier. The previous GRMN models included GT86, 2013 Spec, Yaris (Vitz) and iQ which was sold only in Japan.

The Toyota Yaris GRMN Hatch will have the functioning of 6.5 seconds to 7.0 seconds in achieving 0-62mph. if the car is given some extra kick with uploaded power than we can expect the time range to fall back to possible 6.0 seconds.

The new Toyota Yaris GRMN Hatch will be offered in three doors only. The other variants of the model are introduced in five door options. Yaris is regarded as Vitz in Japan and other Asian countries.

The pictures of the car showed it to have a big exhaust piper attached at the rear of the car. A black bot spoiler can be seen as well. It is seen that Yaris is going to get manga-cartoon styling through model which was predicted earlier as well. After its reveal in Geneva it will be set to be launched in market.

