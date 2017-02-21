 
 

First Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Special Editions Revealed

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 8:54pm CST

 

2017 Aston Martin Vantage Red Bull Racing Special Edition. Credit: MotorAuthority
 

The reveal has been made ahead of the official announcement at the Geneva Motor Show

The iconic venture of Aston Martin and Red Bull that is supposed to make the AM-RB 001 hypercar is in development these days. We are looking forward to the day when the car will be fully developed and will be launched for the audience. Though it’s already been picked for the Formula Racing event once it comes off in market.

However Aston Martin and Red Bull are working on other cars as well and the Geneva Moto Show of 2017 will be the perfect venue to launch these cars. The company has made Vantage V8 and Vantage V12 Red bull Racing Editions.

These cars won’t actually showcase the F1 required performance but will have the option for door sills and final inspection plaque. The modifications made in the car were handled by Aston Martin’s own personalization department that has done some handy work on these models.

The color scheme of the cars is inspire by Red Bull’s official color theme. We will be able to see some red and blue options in thief perspective. However along with these a solver variant will be present as well. The cars will have carbon fiber aero elements and will have side strakes too. The side stakes will feature the logo of Red Bull.

The power train is supposed to remain the same as that of the other vehicles. It will be a 430bhp 4.7 liter V-8 engine which is a standard for Vantage, according to MotorAuthority.

There will also be an option for a 565bhp 5.9 liter engine as well which will be a V12 engine for V12 S variant.  The cars will be officially showcased in Geneva Motor Show starting from 7th March 2017.

