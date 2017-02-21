2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Prototype Spotted for the First Time

We had the information that 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is in the process of development these days. However this week a developmental prototype of the upcoming cross was spotted for the first time.

The prototype was being tested on a snowy path and we can easily assume the fact that it was testing for harsh weather conditions.

The next month’s Geneva Motor Show that is starting from March 7th will be the platform for this cross’s unveil. The company is producing this vehicle to sit between Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and mid-size Outlander, according to MotorAuthority.

The car which was spotted had a huge camouflage all over the body so it was pretty difficult to figure out the cuts and finishing on the body. However by the look of it, it looks sportier and more design focused as compared to other vehicles in the lineup.

Mitsubishi is also working pretty hard in order to make its vehicles rank high in both design and efficiency. This is the reason that they hired new designers as well.

The2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will be a rival for BMW X4, Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. However its price will be more affordable then all of these.

A XR-PHEV concept was revealed in the year 2013 which never made it to production. We are suggesting that this new model will take inspiration from the XR-PHEV model.

The 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross should come with a standard inline 4 plug in hybrid option. It is predicted that its production will start this year and it will be available for sale in the first part of year 2018. The final details will be uncovered at Geneva Motor Show 2017.