Donald Trump Launches Trump News Network on Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon is one of several comedian and TV hosts that do a great Trump impression. Last night, Fallon's Trump launched the Trump News Network. Trump's own news network.

This way the President can cut out the "fake media." TNN kicks off with a report about the terror attack in Sweden. "Details are still unclear, but we are getting word that it was definitely real and 100% not made up."

Then Fallon's Trump persona introduced H. R. McMaster as new National Security Advisor. He follows up with a study about golf. "A new study finds that golf totally counts as work."

At the end of TNN's first news show, Betsy DeVos presents the weather. While Fallons' TNN skid is hilarious (watch below), it also could be real. There have been reports that Trump would start his on TV network in case he does not win the Presidency.

Now he is the President and his fight with the media continues. It is imaginable that Trump is starting a TV network as the President. He continues to comment everything on Twitter, why not do it on TV and compete with Fox News. We expect Fallon to keep on doing the Trump News Network on the Tonight Show. It is a great canvas to do his Trump impression.