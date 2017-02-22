 
 

Baselworld 2017: TAG Heuer CARRERA Heuer-01 43mm Unveiled

TAG Heuer CARRERA Heuer-01 43mm
 

Tag Heuer made the first Baselworld 2017 announcement.

The Basel World 2017 is still one month away, but Tag Heuer has already the first Baselworld 2017 premiere. Unveiled in 2015, the TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer-01 opened the doors to a new market. A 45mm Skeleton Manufacture Chronograph with a contemporary sports design, and coming in at under 5,000 CHF (~$4,940), it redefined the notion of value for money. 

In 2017, the famous in-house chronograph is being unveiled with a slightly smaller diameter of 43 mm, in a choice of three versions: intense black, deep navy blue and an elegant cognac brown.

The brilliance of the polished ceramic tachymeter bezel echoes the polished, satin-finished steel of the iconic 12-part modular case. The skeleton dial – the trademark of the Heuer-01 – and the sapphire case-back reveal the beauty of the mechanism. The chronograph operating levers and the date disc are open-worked on the dial side.

On the case-back, the red column wheel — a bold visual anchor — the skeleton chronograph bridge and circular black PVD weight also draw the eye into the mechanism, which is equipped with a clutch with oscillating pinion. 

All of the movement's Chrono functions are identified by the color red, in a nod to the world of motor racing: the central seconds, the 30-minute counter, the 12-hour counter and the Start/Stop push-button. A sporty exterior complements the Heuer-01 Manufacture Chronograph movement, named in honor of the brand's founder, Edouard Heuer. And 01 because it was the first of a new generation of chronographs.

After more than five years of continuous improvement and optimization, it now offers a very high level of quality, while its production costs have been carefully managed to make it one of the very few 100% Manufacture Chronographs available for less than 5,000 CHF.

The Basel World 2017 takes place in Basel from March 23 - 30, 2017. The press day is on March 22. This is the most important trade show for watch makers. The traditional watch making will continue to collide with consumer electronics as smartwatches advance.

Baselworld 2016 expects 150,000 visitors over the coming week including about 4,000 journalists from around the world. Read all Baselworld 2017 News.

