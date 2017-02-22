Megamovie Project Wants You to Help Scientists Learn About the Solar Eclipse

The University of California, Berkeley, and Google want citizen scientists to make a mega movie for solar eclipses that will help scientists understand the sun. Total solar eclipse is expected in August, and the Eclipse MegaMovie project needs more than one thousand young astronomers and photographers. The selected people would be asked to upload the images to be included in the movie showing the eclipse details.

On earth, people will be able to see the eclipse only for 2 minutes and 40 seconds depending on their closeness to the center of totality path. Volunteers will make different images and 90 minutes MegaMovie will be developed. This is the first time such movie will be made. Even only a 4 to 5 minutes movie is possible by an airplane.

The team of Eclipse MegaMovie project will train the volunteers; however any person with a smartphone can take the images and can become a part of the movie project. New app will come in the market in April that people could download for taking time-code pictures of eclipse and can upload it. Though the images will have low resolution, but would help the movie team.

The team members will test the app for Feb 26 annular eclipse that happens when moon is far from earth, looking smaller than the sun. The movies of both events will help in science, said UC Berkeley solar physicist Hugh Hudson, who proposed the MegaMovie idea in 2011 along with Scott McIntosh of the National Center for Atmospheric Research’s High Altitude Observatory in Boulder, Colorado.

Google liked the movie project and joined it, because Hudson is interested in researching the corona. The MegaMovie will act as a tool to explore science related events, as it will be based on a huge data collected by volunteers. However,scientists are yet not sure of what they will learn from the images in terms of corona and chromosphere interactions.